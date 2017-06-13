Confederations Cup: Fifa snubs complaints over Fecafoot’s authority

Fifa, Football’s world governing body has said Cameroon’s participation at the Confederations Cup in Russia this month is in order despite complaints to the contrary.

A written submission from Cameroonian club Etoile Filante de Garoua argues that Cameroon’s football federation (Fecafoot) led by Tombi A Roko Sidiki has no authority to send a team to the tournament.

Going by the BBC, Fifa acknowledged there are problems in Cameroon football administration but insist no one should rock the boat for the time being.

Fifa issued a statement which read: “Fifa is in contact with the football stakeholders in Cameroon to try and find a solution to the dispute that has been affecting the federation for some time.

“While discussions are ongoing to resolve these governance issues football continues and the status of the national representative teams is not in question.”

Cameroon was banned from global football in July 2013 before the establishment of a Fifa-approved Normalisation Committee.

Sidiki and his executive committee then assumed office after elections held in September 2015.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport subsequently backed a ruling made in Cameroon nullifying the polls.

Sidiki’s win was contested by several clubs including Etoile Filante who claimed that the composition of the voting delegates was illegal.

The Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration of the National Olympic Committee and Cameroonian Sport upheld that appeal in November 2015.

Even though the ruling was ignored and Sidiki continued to run Fecafoot with the full backing of Fifa.

Journal du Cameroun