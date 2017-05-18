Confederations cup: Hugo Broos snubs Clinton Njie in his 30 man selection

Hugo Broos, head coach of Cameroon’s national football team has side-lined Njie Clinton in his preselection list of players for the confederation cup.
Coach Broos made public the names of 30 preselected players May 17 in the bid to prepare them early ahead of the Confederations Cup and block training for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.
In the coach selection lists, Clinton Njie, who came into the limelight during the Cameroon’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on September 6, 2014 in Lubumbashi, was absent.
Though the reasons why Clinton Njie was left out is not known, many assert that Clinton’s rise to stardom has made him arrogant especially with authorities. Others say coach Broos is right in sidelining Clinton Njie given that he has performed far below expectation since his Cameroon-Ivory Coast stand out. To them, his performance seems to be on diminishing return.
Among the players called up are 4 goal keepers, 10 attackers, 10 defenders and 6 mid fielders .They are all expected to show up at the training ground in Yaounde on May 29.
GOAL KEEPERS
ONDOA FABRICE
ONANA ANDRE
BOKWE GEORGES
GODA JULES
DEFENDERS:
MABOUKA ERNEST
FAI COLLINS
NGADEU MICHAEL
TEIKEU ADOLPHE
DJETTEI MOHAMMED
OYONGO AMBROISE
NGWEM JONATHAN
GUIHOATA JEROME
CASTELLETTO JEAN LOUIS
OWONA LUCIEN
MID FIELDERS:
SIANI SEBASTIEN
DJOUM ARNAUD
MANDJECK GEORGES
ANGUISSA ZAMBO
BOYA FRANK
BOUMAL PETRUS
ATTACKERS:
BASSOGOG CHRISTIAN
TOKO KARL
BOUMAL OLIVIER
ZOUA JACQUES
ABOUBAKAR VINCENT
MOUKANDJO BENJAMIN
NDIP TAMBE ROBERT
NGAMALEU NICOLAS
NSAME JEAN PIERRE
SALLI EDGARD
Clinton Njei-I don’t know what to make of this. 30 man list and you are not good enough to be on the list? Wow.