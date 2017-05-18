Confederations cup: Hugo Broos snubs Clinton Njie in his 30 man selection

Hugo Broos, head coach of Cameroon’s national football team has side-lined Njie Clinton in his preselection list of players for the confederation cup.

Coach Broos made public the names of 30 preselected players May 17 in the bid to prepare them early ahead of the Confederations Cup and block training for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

In the coach selection lists, Clinton Njie, who came into the limelight during the Cameroon’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on September 6, 2014 in Lubumbashi, was absent.

Though the reasons why Clinton Njie was left out is not known, many assert that Clinton’s rise to stardom has made him arrogant especially with authorities. Others say coach Broos is right in sidelining Clinton Njie given that he has performed far below expectation since his Cameroon-Ivory Coast stand out. To them, his performance seems to be on diminishing return.

Among the players called up are 4 goal keepers, 10 attackers, 10 defenders and 6 mid fielders .They are all expected to show up at the training ground in Yaounde on May 29.

GOAL KEEPERS

ONDOA FABRICE

ONANA ANDRE

BOKWE GEORGES

GODA JULES

DEFENDERS:

MABOUKA ERNEST

FAI COLLINS

NGADEU MICHAEL

TEIKEU ADOLPHE

DJETTEI MOHAMMED

OYONGO AMBROISE

NGWEM JONATHAN

GUIHOATA JEROME

CASTELLETTO JEAN LOUIS

OWONA LUCIEN

MID FIELDERS:

SIANI SEBASTIEN

DJOUM ARNAUD

MANDJECK GEORGES

ANGUISSA ZAMBO

BOYA FRANK

BOUMAL PETRUS

ATTACKERS:

BASSOGOG CHRISTIAN

TOKO KARL

BOUMAL OLIVIER

ZOUA JACQUES

ABOUBAKAR VINCENT

MOUKANDJO BENJAMIN

NDIP TAMBE ROBERT

NGAMALEU NICOLAS

NSAME JEAN PIERRE

SALLI EDGARD

Journal du Cameroun