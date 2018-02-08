The constitutional court has finally been established

Business in Cameroon | The constitutional court, prescribed by Cameroon’s 1996 fundamental law, has finally been established on February 7, 2018 by Paul Biya. According to this fundamental law, the court is composed of 11 members appointed for a 6-year term which is renewable.
The members are chosen based on notable and a proven reputation. They must have “great integrity and established competencies”.
The presidential decree, which established the court, appointed Clément Atangana as president and 10 other officials as members with most of them being former members of government.
They are Emmanuel Bonde, Joseph Marie Bipoun Woum, Florence Rita Arrey, Emile Essombe, Paul Nchoji Nkwi, Jean-Baptiste Bakousda, Bah Oumarou Sanda, Charles Etienne Lekene Donfack, Jean Fouman Akame and Ahmadou Tidjani.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
“Cameroun – Crise anglophone: Des éléments des forces de défense déployés dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest se plaignent de l’inconsistance de leur ration alimentaire”
My take:
Barely two (2 ) months into the UNWINNABLE war, the school have started complaining.
Guess what ??
This war is OPENENDED and UNWINNABLE
….the soldiers have started complaining
“«On nous donne des repas froids, c’est un repas de guerre, immangeable, du riz sôtô qui vient dans les boîtes de conserve et qui a trop de sel, nous avons de la peine à en manger. Ça vient dans les petits cartons contenant deux boîtes de conserve. A l’intérieur du petit équipement qu’on donne il y a des allumettes pour réchauffer. Ce qui nous énerve, c’est que c’est le même repas tous les jours. L’excès de sel qui s’y trouve fait que la consommation, même si on voulait la forcer, devient très difficile», affirme un soldat interrogé par le journal.
Repères révèle également que dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest, la prime dédiée à la ration alimentaire quotidienne fait problème, surtout que, à en croire des témoignages, elle n’est pas régulière depuis quelque temps.”
” En effet, depuis le 30 janvier dernier, soutient une source rencontrée par le journal, les militaires sont sevrés des fonds de poche qu’on leur donne souvent et qui s’élèvent à 2000 FCFA par jour.
«C’est pour cela qu’on nous donne ce repas froid qui donne la diarrhée à de nombreux camarades. Et même, ces 2000 francs ne peuvent pas permettre à un soldat d’être apte, énergique, le coût de la vie est très élevé ici. Ces 2000 francs sont très, mais alors très insuffisants. Puisque la population sait que nous sommes de l’armée, du coup, un plat qui coûte 500 FCFA est vendu à 1000 francs. Et donc si on prend un repas de 1000 francs le matin, un autre dans l’après-midi vers 13/ 14h, il faut être sûr que la nuit, c’est le jeûne», affirme un militaire sous anonymat.”
1. Niat Njifaji and his Bamilike compatriots will never be allowed to be President of LRC. That is the reason for the senatorial election on March 25th 2018.
2. Patriotic Anglophones should boycott en masse any elections
Le coût de la vie est tres élevé içi comment non?
Le Cameroun n’est plus un Et indivisible? Comment chez les Anglos le coût est élevé non?
Slowly but steadily your lies about equity and justice in Cameroon will be exposed.
Why is a constitutional court being set up by Biya 22 years after? Why did it have to take the death of Anglophones to make that happen?
Unsurprisingly the folks are appointed so that they can be controlled. They do not have security of tenure.
Ambazonians cannot and will not live in the same state with people like you who do not understand the meaning of governance
1. ZERO DIALOGUE WITH TERRORISTS FROM LRC.
2. The Anglophone Question must now be decided on the battlefield
3. The soldiers have started complaining after only TWO months. You do not have to be a rocket scientist in order to predict what will happen after TWO years of war.
4. This war is open ended. It will continue until the Anglophone Question is resolved once and for all
Are you going to fight on “the Battlefield ” or your ” battlefield” is on the internet, specialy on a Cameroonian website?
Arresting President Ayuk Tabe was a blessing in disguise. It helped to intensify the struggle. Fighting is taking place on many fronts in SC. Chad mercenaries have even been contracted to help. LRC terrorist soldiers have started complaining. Sooner than later they will turn their guns towards the junta in Etoudi. ZERO DIALOGUE WITH LRC TERRORISTS.
A GUERRA CNTINUA
Well done popol…toujours chaud Gar!
@MVOMEKA
Why are you care “ ambazonia “about la republic ,or the contidition of the soldiers meals .
Now you have started writing in french ; you needs to be very proud to what you have been learned in la republic du Cameroon .
I guess for the fact , you re not even leave in Cameroon . My point is you are using those both languages to communicate
With someone in Nigeria or Gabon
@BamendaBoy why use this name and can’t write clear and coherent English. You guys always find ways to defend the undefinable it is absolutely unacceptable to treat the soldiers in that manner who are ready to give their lives for a cause. Shame on u guys
So tell us why you suddenly care so much for soldiers whom you want slaughtered… You should be jubilating, no?
Everything will be fine and the soldiers will be happy!
young man my post do not call my position on likability of the soldiers bot on the behavioral approach of lrc. So the latter is my subject not the former.
Chris,
I might as well be your senior, man… but you seem to be suffering from some type of inferiority complex.
You think I worry about what your intentions are? No, man… you are simply a pretentious fellow.
@chris
I will used whatever name I need or want , before you re coming on here with your biased or moron you needs to checking your own coherent
@Bamemendaboy (Mvomekaboy)
lol rest my case with your English tutor
Chris,
Oh no, don’t rest your case yet… you are making fun of this brother when your own English tutor is even more miserable!
What is LIKABILITY? You used this word in your response to my post above! Are you not ashamed of yourself?
How many decades does it take for an independent nation to create a constitutional council/Court?
Did anyone every respect any constitution in Cameroon beginning from Foumban 1961?
Is English guaranteed in the constitution of Cameroon? So why a war because of forced francophonization?
These group is a farce to legitimize the constitution from France that will be imposed on Cameroon for another 100yrs.
Like Gabon, Togo or Ivory Coast the next president has already been decided in Paris.
57yrs of pseudo independence, 2 Presidents chosen by France. 100 yrs of French rule in East Cameroon already, why would anyone believe that appointees by a president chosen by France will make any difference in a constitution.
Nya Lum,
You are so despondent and cynical… don’t be a nagging drama queen. It’s never too late, my dear… well, except for child-bearing!
The process is now activated; so instead of wailing and lamenting from dusk to dawn, and starving the children, why not join the fold and work towards betterment? You think by running off with delusional adventurers u will contribute in ending French rule? No, woman… you must come back to your senses because I know how exhausted and disillisioned you must be feeling right now.
If you choose to continue wailing in vain, you will most definitely be left behind. When Mother fails ill, you take care of Her… You don’t run off with impostors and adventurers and leave Her to suffer and die. If others take care of Her, they will inherit her property.
‘Disillusioned’
And what place for the senate and parliament in that biya estate? Old quack gov`t
and institutions.
Somehow, the president declared war on part of the country, without a constitutional
backing. Something is smelling.
When biyarism will be over, there will be many smoking guns.
Lum, how many years did the United States wait before allowing blacks to study or vote or how many years did a man waited for healing in the pool of Bethesda? Africa is not perfect and everything has a start. Stop pushing people to commit violence for your sake for everyone will be judged by the Jesus. You who knowingly spreads false information is complicit of murder. All the pastors who are not praying for peace, the wrath is coming. Your leaders are agents of Satan, today they call God’s name tomorrow they are advocating for “odeshi”. Some men of God are even behind, these devilish powers.
@Bakossi, can you please come out clean and explain what @Lum has written that is not true. Look, the truth is very bitter but must be told because it is only the truth that will set you free. Enjoy your day friend.
Zam and Pharaon have been barking nonstop, dreaming about reaping goodies when Niat takes over the transition. But their crafty master at Etoudi has been reminded by his handlers in Paris that no Bami, even for a day. That’s the reason constitutional court has suddenly sprung up. It’s to bar the way for Cpdm and senate notorious hand clappers of Bami origin.
Djôm té no é bo fo !!!
At least white Americans did not claim to be UN et indivisible with blacks.
It is the hypocrisy of Larepublique which is repugnant
@Épée Dipanda
NO WAHALA ” France President Emmanuel Macron dey come Nigeria for July and e dey hope to help ginger creativity and youth development “.
hahahhahahhahahah
@Bakossi
can you educate @LUM to stop with his or her fake news or fake propagandas , therefore everything who had been coming out of his or her mouth are so disillusioned .
Nya Lum is just the epitome of the African woman of this era. Unlike our magnificent African Mothers of yesteryears, women like Nya Lum yearn for overnight success…and they would run off and allow themselves to be roughed up by that neighbor who entices them with something as meaningless as an illusion. Then once she gets harassed, diminished and discarded, she wants to return to the Man that was there to guide her in sadness and in gladness. But then, she will get punished by the pure Man… and from that bed upon which she rests, you can actually see her soul leaving her body… Man, you can see her soul standing up and leaving her for good!
When you try to teach a woman the right way and she won’t follow your guide, you leave her to wander off in the wilderness…and you look ahead.
when we read that The constitutional court has finally been established, what does this tell us..
Discussions started in 1996 and today we are dancing and praising the old man..
The questions i will like to ask are:
– Do youths have a future in this country?..
– Why is it that people appionted are always same old faces?..
– Is this even a priority for cameroon now?..
– I thought we had some serious problems to solve in the two provinces?-
– Is ignoring the problem another method to keep the country going?..
– So we can now confirm that the majority dont care about the deaths in the two provinces?
-Have we failed to bring peace in our country?..
-So we dont have a plan in place?
People are dying everyday and nobody seems to care?..And we talk of one cameroon?
Right on point Biko.Stay blessed!
Florence Rita Arrey is a Cameroonian judge who was the first female Chief Justice of the Court of the Appeal. She has served on the Supreme Court of Cameroon, and is a Vice President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.Arrey was the first woman to be appointed State Counsel in Cameroon in 1974.She was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 1984 and in 1990 became the first woman appointed Chief Justice.[3] In 2000, she was appointed to the Supreme Court of Cameroon.
Arrey was elected an ad litem Judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003. In 2012, she was elected Vice President of the ICTR and Judge of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals.
Back in the day in yaounde 1 Paul Nkwi will rant non-stop how corrupt the biya regime was today the very Paul Nkwi have accepted a position in the constitutional council .With this appointment of professor Nkwi and him accepting it is now apparent to me that cameroons problems goes far beyond ethnocentrism the greed among the elderly is immeasurable. Shame on you professor paul I thought you were a man of honor.