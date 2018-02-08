The constitutional court has finally been established

Business in Cameroon | The constitutional court, prescribed by Cameroon’s 1996 fundamental law, has finally been established on February 7, 2018 by Paul Biya. According to this fundamental law, the court is composed of 11 members appointed for a 6-year term which is renewable.

The members are chosen based on notable and a proven reputation. They must have “great integrity and established competencies”.

The presidential decree, which established the court, appointed Clément Atangana as president and 10 other officials as members with most of them being former members of government.