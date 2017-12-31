Construction of Edéa-Kribi highway in 2018 to cost about CFA500 billion, according to government

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s ministry of public works (MINTP) informs that feasibility studies for the construction of the Edéa-Kribi expressway are available. According to these studies, the construction of the infrastructure which will span over about 100 km will cost about CFA500 billion.

The MINTP thus indicated that in 2018, an expressway connecting Edéa and Kribi will be built. The focal points of this project are the crossing of Mangombé reserve on about 20 km, the construction of four upper or lower structures and nine crossings structures such as Nyong and Lokoundjé bridges. An interchange will also be built in Edéa, and, another one in Fifinda, in order to link with the nationale n°7.

The Edéa-Kribi highway is a segment of Edéa-Kribi-Lolabé (138 Km) motorway which will serve the southern resort town’s deepwater port.

Kribi-Lolabé (38 Km), the first segment which is being built by Harbour Engineering Company, a Chinese firm, for CFA250 billion, is nearly completed.

The new infrastructure, to be constructed in 2018, is a 2×3 lane commissioned directly, large of 33.5 meters, with 3-meter emergency lanes and a 3-meter median.