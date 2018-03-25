Home / English / COUNTDOWN: Cameroon-Kuwait Friendly

COUNTDOWN: Cameroon-Kuwait Friendly

March 25, 2018 3 Comments

Friendly match Cameroon vs Kuwait – The match starts at 17:30 on 25 March 2018 (16:30, Cameroon)

Cameroon vs Kuwait FriendlyCountdown

3 comments

  1. Zam-Zam
    March 25, 2018 at 17:28

    No bad, mi-Lions.

    Clinton is gently coming back, Fai is doing good for LRC as usual…

    • Jackson Jr.
      March 25, 2018 at 18:20

      Zam, horrible performance to be honest. We are hosting nations cup next year. Is this the kind of team to help us prepare? Plus, why only one friendly when we have the opportunity to play two? Also, why can’t we host friendlies at home, rather than wait for low rated teams invite us? If only we had that mentality of copying from the best, rather than being comfortable with outdated philosophies.

      • Zam-Zam
        March 25, 2018 at 18:46

        JJr.,

        my comment was made during the first half, wasn’t bad.

        Did you forget that the host pays the bills? Hosting Moldavia or so a few years ago was even a big surprise to me…

