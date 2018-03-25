COUNTDOWN: Cameroon-Kuwait Friendly

Friendly match Cameroon vs Kuwait – The match starts at 17:30 on 25 March 2018 (16:30, Cameroon)
Le Cameroun retrouve la victoire contre le Koweït grâce à Christian Bassogog
Le Cameroun a retrouvé la victoire contre le Koweït ce dimanche, grâce notamment à un …
No bad, mi-Lions.
Clinton is gently coming back, Fai is doing good for LRC as usual…
Zam, horrible performance to be honest. We are hosting nations cup next year. Is this the kind of team to help us prepare? Plus, why only one friendly when we have the opportunity to play two? Also, why can’t we host friendlies at home, rather than wait for low rated teams invite us? If only we had that mentality of copying from the best, rather than being comfortable with outdated philosophies.
JJr.,
my comment was made during the first half, wasn’t bad.
Did you forget that the host pays the bills? Hosting Moldavia or so a few years ago was even a big surprise to me…