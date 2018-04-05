CPDM grabs landslide victory at Senatorial Elections

The Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM has bagged a landslide majority at the Senatorial elections that held on March 25.

The results proclaimed today by the Chairman of the Constitutional Council Clement Atangana saw the ruling party winning in nine of the ten regions, grabbing 63 seats in the Senate.

Main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front, SDF grabbed seven seats after winning in the North West region.

The Head of State now has a maximum of ten days to appoint the remaining 30 senators to complete the 100-man house Senate.