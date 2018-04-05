CPDM grabs landslide victory at Senatorial Elections

The Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM has bagged a landslide majority at the Senatorial elections that held on March 25.
The results proclaimed today by the Chairman of the Constitutional Council Clement Atangana saw the ruling party winning in nine of the ten regions, grabbing 63 seats in the Senate.
Main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front, SDF grabbed seven seats after winning in the North West region.
The Head of State now has a maximum of ten days to appoint the remaining 30 senators to complete the 100-man house Senate.
Mockery of democracy! When I look at strides made by smaller countries in terms of good governance and democracy, I pity Cameroon. Look at Liberia, Sierra Leone, etc making history in conducting elections; yet we sit and maintain the same old ways of proclaiming the same old people who cannot match the pace of globalisation and economic transformation of their society.
Brotherjoe,
Where are you and your Bamelike buddy ZamZam to run your passing mouths about deceiving Ambazonians with such a phoney election? You want election, remove elecam first and introduce an independent electoral commission silly idiots. When I disclosed this to you a week ago you called it Heineken talk. Hope your alcoholic breath is clear for you now to see.
@ Mabanda Boy. This is not what we are talking about. We are talking about the formation of one strong opposition party that can challenge Paul Biya in the forthcoming presidential elections like we did with SDF in 1992. We can then all take to the streets when Biya rigs the election and force him out like the Burkinabes did with their own dictator. The army will not be able to shoot all of us if we all take to the streets. This your type of rebellion kidnapping people here and there is not going to achieve anything but bring hardship to anglophones.
Mabanda Boy,
no wonder you are afraid of negotiations, surely due to analytical limitations. All what we write here are prescriptions: take it or leave it. It is not a matter of deceiving whomsoever.
What did Nnoko do for Cpdm in Kumba? Is he bami?
Afaw-faw bafaw bad beep liké you…
Sorry to the so called opposition parties in LRC .i PERSONALLY GIVE THEM ONLY TO bIYA AND HIS SOCIETY MEMBERS.
sO WHAT DO WILL 7 OPPOSITION SENATORS DO?
It is really a pity to the opposition.
BIYA 93 SENATORS
Fru Ndi 7 senators
Total=100
please, for God’s seek what do you have to say about this type of representation?
The president has 93 senators and 30 are appointed by him no elections at all. That is 30% of the senate is an appoint of the president.
The constitutional council is appointed by the same president, the election committee ELecam is appointed by the president.
Why wast time to run any elections in Cameroon.
The people of West Cameroon advocating for Federation are in for a rude awakening.
The Napoleonic hypercentralized Government of Yaoundé is a sham.
The CPDM is a cult, if you are not with them you will be taken out mafia style, if you are with them you must follow the cultic rules or you will be taken out mafia style.
They operate on the principles of corruption, intimidation, torture, harassment, blackmail, abduction, deceit, bribery etc
Cameroon is fools paradise. Fru Ndi, leading the line.
The seven seats “won” by the SDF should be considered as a GIFT to the SDF. In 2013, Biya gave the SDF 7 seats from Adamawa. Mallams in Adamawa could not have voted the SDF.
Biya and Ndi have a secret pact. The latter always secretly supports the former in exchange for marginal and ephemeral favours.
The truth of the matter is that:
1. Fru ndi and Biya are two sides of the same coin
2. Fru Ndi supports a “one and indivisible” LRC
3. Ndi secretly sabotages the “secessionists”
The probability that Biya will appoint Ndi this time around as senator is very high.
“affaire à suivre”
The country has been taken hostage by the corrupt politicians.Their policy is ”if u cannot beat me,then join me”.When u refuse to join them,u are taggedl a terrorist. Change can only come to Cameroon through a revolution,not through the ballot.The ballot can never change Cameroon.So,we are not interested in ”forming a strong opposition and defeat Biya in 2018”That seems like another manipulation in order to distract us from the real issue.Our problem is not Biya,our problem is the form of the state which Biya and the francophones say it must be centralised.Even the most liberal Francophone,Cabral Libii is talking of 10 autonomous region that will be controled by French puppets in Y’de.Talk less of @Zam Zam…Buea is our destination.
Whatsapp me when you get there, Kongo….who no like better?…
It is always prudent for a good actor to leave the stage while the applause is loud and palpable. John Fru Ndi, for what ever logic, took too long to leave. The result is multiple – damaged the good name he had made by ensconcing multiparty politics where monolithism once reigned supreme, converting a broad-based SDF into a Bamenda party. Yes, these carefully cooked results gives prevaricators a useful tool to denigrate the SDF and then dump it into the dustbin of history. Matter Closed. Any lessons learnt???????