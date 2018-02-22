CrÃ©ation d’une rÃ©gion militaire dans l’Ouest et le Nord-ouest

africanews | Selon la chaÃ®ne de tÃ©lÃ©vision nationale Cameroon radio television (CRTV), lâ€™armÃ©e nationale vient dâ€™ouvrir une rÃ©gion militaire qui sera basÃ©e Ã Bamenda Ã lâ€™ouest. Peut-Ãªtre une maniÃ¨re de renforcer sa prÃ©sence dans cette partie plongÃ©e dans lâ€™instabilitÃ© depuis le dÃ©but de la crise dite anglophone.
Une cinquiÃ¨me rÃ©gion militaire interarmÃ©es (RMIA) du pays aprÃ¨s lâ€™ouverture en septembre 2014 de celle de Maroua Ã lâ€™extrÃªme nord du pays. BaptisÃ©e RMIA5, elle couvrira lâ€™ouest et le nord-ouest sera basÃ©e Ã Bamenda.
Câ€™est la consÃ©quence de la rÃ©organisation de lâ€™armÃ©e par le prÃ©sident Biya qui vient de scinder en deux la rÃ©gion militaire numÃ©ro 2 basÃ©e Ã Douala. La rÃ©gion militaire 5 sera dirigÃ©e par le gÃ©nÃ©ral Agha Robinson Ndong. Tandis que le gÃ©nÃ©ral Jules CÃ©sar Essoh conduira les troupes de la RÃ©gion de Gendarmerie (RG5).
Si les raisons officielles ne sont pas encore disponibles, cette extension intervient dans un contexte fort difficile sur le plan sÃ©curitaire. Câ€™est en effet Ã lâ€™ouest et nord-ouest que les forces armÃ©es camerounaises ont perdu ces derniers mois, plusieurs de leurs Ã©lements du fait des assauts des sÃ©paratistes anglophones.
Le renforcement de la prÃ©sence militaire dans cette zone fait aussi penser Ã lâ€™ouverture de la rÃ©gion militaire de Maroua en 2014. AnnÃ©e Ã laquelle le Cameroun est entrÃ© en guerre contre de Boko Haram. Et en dÃ©pit de quelques Ã©checs, les forces armÃ©es sont parvenues Ã rÃ©duire de maniÃ¨re quasi-significative, la nuisance de la secte islamiste.
Peut-Ãªtre en sera-t-il ainsi pour les sÃ©paratistes anglophones. Et partant restaurer la paix et la stabilitÃ© qui rÃ©gnaient en maÃ®tresses jadis et naguÃ¨re dans les rÃ©gions camerounaises dâ€™expression anglaise.
Creating 50 or 100 “rÃ©gion militaire”, the civil war will still remain UNWINNABLE.
Ethiopia, Sudan, Serbia, Indonesia could not defeat Eritrea, South Sudan, Kosovo, Est Timor respectively because it is almost impossible to come to a foreign country and defeat the people who own that country.
The defeat of the USSR, the US , NATO in Afghanistan proves this statement of fact.
Biya’s war will continue until “one and indivisible” LRC realises that the war is unwinnable.
I’m not sure sure what you mean by unwinnable. More kids are going to school, businesses are open, Sonara and CDC are active, ghost towns are being ignored by the population. So, it looks to me that Cameroon has already won the war. Now, if your success is measured by the killings of a few soldier we can give u that. But Bamenda and Biya are still and remain Cameroon. Life goes on!
GOD IS GREAT. LRC has won the war. Halleluja.
It is therefore time for the so-called Commission on Bilingualism to “appease” Southern Cameroonians
Madness on display!
The people of the North West and South West continue to pay taxes to The Republic of Cameroon (TRC).
The people of the North West and South West are relying on the government of TRC to provide them with protection from the terrorists of the delusional republic of ambazombies (dra).
One Cameroon for ever and ever!
Tomas,
I knew who you were. However, I decided to react to your post because of the good news that “one and indivisible” LRC had won the war. Indonesia, Sudan, Ethiopia and Serbia can now send experts to “one and indivisible” LRC to learn how to resolve a minority Question manu militari.
Once more GOD IS GREAT
I hear commission of bilingualism is going to force every one in Ambaland to learn the dying language French. Good luck with the commission. Create military region’s in every subdivision is going to fail. Fail republic, fail leadership,
If Nigeria is sincerely a friend of LRC, Nigeria should send an urgent message to LRC PRESIDENT BIYA, that he can send 20 battalions to Southern Cameroons, LRC would never win a Civil war against Southern Cameroons. Nigeria is 200 million people 2000 miles long border with Cameroon, with one of the best armies in the continent and has been unable to defeat a ragged tag-Boko Haram. Think about it, it is very clear from this so called Decree by Biya that he is getting very bad advice from people around him.. Old age might be disadvantageous for Biya. He should be advised that only dialogue on how to depart Southern Cameroons would be a win-win for East Cameroon and West Cameroon (Southern Cameroons) Amen
This is the only way to put and end to the ongoing madness in NW/SW with this military headquarter they will easily hunt terrorists and kill them instead of moving equipments from DLA/Yde which can cause delay on our killing mode of course national coffers will bleed but it doesn’t matter when it comes to secure our territory.
10 % of Anglophones are secessionists according to Biya and you are fighting them with all your military might.What if all Anglophones become secessionists I am sure the army will throw atomic bombs in Nw and Sw regions.Shame on you weak government.
only the word “anglofou” is the mother of foolishness:
The must stupid culture war ever seen: Is English your culture, you idiots???
” impossible nÂ´est pas camerounais!”
Au Cameroun se passe l affrontement las plus idiote de la terre.
Cher Amazonien vous Ãªtes une honte pour lÂ´Afrique.
meme votre drapeau stupide le dÃ©montre.
Il semble vraiment que le soleil dÃ©truit le cerveau des africain!
You call yourself Africain and you forget that Africans are a people without a sense of direction.What have you Africans invented that is helping mankind except war and killing.Whatever you call me will go back to you.African leaders are the greatest beggars on planet earth.
You ignorant insecure Cameroonians keep touting Nigerias inability to crush Boko Haram at the slightest opportunity its becoming old. Show me one country that has defeated terrorism totally. Even the so called crushed ISIS and Taliban still carry out cowardly bombing attacks everyday, that doesn’t make the U.S any less powerful you dimwit.
And so youjnow the Boko Haram of 2014 is no more
Sambisa is now where the Nigerian army hold sporting completion . Shekau is on the run. Boko Haram occupies not an inch of territory, can you tell me how Boko Haram defeated the Nigerian army. Your BIR cross into Nigeria armed and harass Nigerian villagers and you cheer them on and declare Nigeria is a whim. I pray that war you all are clamouring for happens. It will be the end of the Biya regime
Nigeria is Cameroon bitch. We enter that territory and we do whatever we want, nothing you can do about it.
Next time Nigerian Boyscout called army come hide in Cameroon running from BH we will send them back.
You brag here all the time how large and equipped Nigerian army is. But what lack is the courage.
Tell your terrible buhari to stop supporting LRC for a rediculous claim that Cameroon helped prevent the Republic of Biafra from becoming reality
@ Brandino ,Tomas, Oje, Don Freeman, Maboua mazuk
your guys can call the Republic of Cameroon whatever name you want, the point is “ambasonia ” will never ever win this war.
we will crush all of them, even with your black magic.
the president of Nigeria doesn’t like Igbo people kikikikikikikikikikiki