CrÃ©ation d’une rÃ©gion militaire dans l’Ouest et le Nord-ouest

africanews | Selon la chaÃ®ne de tÃ©lÃ©vision nationale Cameroon radio television (CRTV), lâ€™armÃ©e nationale vient dâ€™ouvrir une rÃ©gion militaire qui sera basÃ©e Ã Bamenda Ã lâ€™ouest. Peut-Ãªtre une maniÃ¨re de renforcer sa prÃ©sence dans cette partie plongÃ©e dans lâ€™instabilitÃ© depuis le dÃ©but de la crise dite anglophone.

Une cinquiÃ¨me rÃ©gion militaire interarmÃ©es (RMIA) du pays aprÃ¨s lâ€™ouverture en septembre 2014 de celle de Maroua Ã lâ€™extrÃªme nord du pays. BaptisÃ©e RMIA5, elle couvrira lâ€™ouest et le nord-ouest sera basÃ©e Ã Bamenda.

Câ€™est la consÃ©quence de la rÃ©organisation de lâ€™armÃ©e par le prÃ©sident Biya qui vient de scinder en deux la rÃ©gion militaire numÃ©ro 2 basÃ©e Ã Douala. La rÃ©gion militaire 5 sera dirigÃ©e par le gÃ©nÃ©ral Agha Robinson Ndong. Tandis que le gÃ©nÃ©ral Jules CÃ©sar Essoh conduira les troupes de la RÃ©gion de Gendarmerie (RG5).

Si les raisons officielles ne sont pas encore disponibles, cette extension intervient dans un contexte fort difficile sur le plan sÃ©curitaire. Câ€™est en effet Ã lâ€™ouest et nord-ouest que les forces armÃ©es camerounaises ont perdu ces derniers mois, plusieurs de leurs Ã©lements du fait des assauts des sÃ©paratistes anglophones.

Le renforcement de la prÃ©sence militaire dans cette zone fait aussi penser Ã lâ€™ouverture de la rÃ©gion militaire de Maroua en 2014. AnnÃ©e Ã laquelle le Cameroun est entrÃ© en guerre contre de Boko Haram. Et en dÃ©pit de quelques Ã©checs, les forces armÃ©es sont parvenues Ã rÃ©duire de maniÃ¨re quasi-significative, la nuisance de la secte islamiste.

Peut-Ãªtre en sera-t-il ainsi pour les sÃ©paratistes anglophones. Et partant restaurer la paix et la stabilitÃ© qui rÃ©gnaient en maÃ®tresses jadis et naguÃ¨re dans les rÃ©gions camerounaises dâ€™expression anglaise.