Crise anglophone : 15 sécessionnistes présumés tués à Ekondo-Titi

Les concernés faisaient partie d’un groupe qui a attaqué, mercredi, un poste avancé de l’armée camerounaise dans le village de Moundogo. Sept marins ont été blessés.
Les militaires camerounais ont tué, mercredi, quinze sécessionnistes présumés. Ceux-ci ont participé à l’attaque du poste avancé de l’armée à Moundogo, dans la commune d’Ekondo-Titi (région du Sud-Ouest) aux environs de 17h, le mercredi 28 mars 2018.
Huit armes de chasse et trois kalachnikov ont été repris à la bande armée.
De son côté, l’armée camerounaise a enregistré sept blessés, notamment cinq matelots de première classe, un quartier-maître (équivalent de caporal dans l’armée de terre) et un premier maître (major).
Ceux-ci ont été transférés à Buea ce jeudi pour des soins médicaux. Ils ont, pour l’essentiel, reçu des balles au niveau des bras et des genoux.
Deux de ces soldats sont dans un état critique. Du sang leur a été transfusé ce jeudi 29 mars.
When I reported the crash of a LRC military helicopter in Lebialem, apologists of the Junta asked me to buttress my breaking news with photos.
However, whenever LRC media outlets post FAKE NEWS it is considered as the gospel truth.
One thing is 100% certain:
The Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine.
There will be
1. ZERO dialogue
2. ZERO normalcy
3. ZERO ceasefire
until the Anglophone Question is resolved
THE WAR CONTINUES……..
@ Mvomeka
I don’t seem to understand you any more. You are made of better stuff and so should compare your performance with higher, not lower things. Why the obsession with the plane crash issue? You have to move on to new grounds, improve on past mistakes to boost the credibility of your material.
JD,
SC is under attack by LRC terrorists.”Credibility of my material” must therefore wait during wartime.
An unequivocal response to a diplomatic question.
Seconded.
John Dinga
Leave this intelligent Ambaland patriotic individual to express his mind. You don’t have to understand him. Your standard flip-flopping in posturing with the enemy and the SDFputs you under Amba scrutiny. Back off!!!
Mabanda Boy,
Heineken, Heineken, Heineken! Wetin this dull ting do you.
Do i have to remind you that this blog is for Cameroonians.
You don forget link for Fox Bareta?
How can people lie themselves? For how long can you lie to yourselves? They is no Anglophone problem, peace has returned to the North West and South West regions. Shame to Cameroonians and Africans who can’t sit down and solve their problems. After the UK fought and lose Ireland and almost lost Northern Ireland they realised that you can’t rule a people without their consent or by force, that’s why when Scotland started instead of fighting they opted for a political solution by giving them more autonomy it saved lives, money and kept the UK united. The separation of Cameroon is inevitably now that war has been declared, it will not stop until the UN comes in and Separate the country, even countries that manufacturer Arms could not stop separatist what more of a country that borrows money.
You are very correct.
The master of Biya, France tried to use the Gendarmes to keep New Caledonia as part of France. It failed.
“New Caledonia has set a date for a referendum that will decide whether the French overseas territory should become independent. The independence referendum will be held in New Caledonia on 4 November 2018. Voters will be given the choice of remaining part of France or becoming an independent country.
After decades of campaigning by separatists seeking to break away from France, the New Caledonia congress, the local legislative authority, has agreed to hold the vote on 4 November.
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his prime minister, Édouard Philippe, have said they hope the territory will choose to remain part of France. “
MY TAKE
The right of SELF DETERMINATION cannot be suppressed with the help of the military.
France has accepted a REFERENDUM as solution to the New Caledonia Question.
France did not:
1. create a Commission on Bilingualism, or
2. translate the OHADA text or
3. bribe the Fons to say they were against “secession” or
4. send the military to commit war crimes or
5. Shout that France is “one and indivisible”
The MAJORITY of the Anglophones have stated they are fed up with the INFORMAL COHABITATION.
Biya cannot suppress the will of the people with the help of the military.
The killings, bribing and crimes against humanity perpetrated by LRC and Chad can only DELAY. It can NEVER EVER suppress the will of the people.
IN THE END, THE WILL OF THE MAJORITY OF THE ANGLOPHONES WILL PREVAIL
The rejection by Southern Cameroonians of authorities installed and controlled from Yaoundé is irrevocable and irreversible. The people of SC have now taken their collective destiny into their hands and are now more than determined and bent to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels. Nothing, nobody can now stop them from achieving this goal. Not Biya, not Ex-convict Atangana, not Macron, not nobody not no how.
The INFORMAL UNION is FINITO
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
Time is on the side of the “secessionists”. SC is their motherland. The do not borrow money from China.
Time is against Biya. His soldiers are fighting in a foreign land with the help of mercenaries from Chad. Biya must feed them, pay outstation and risk allowances and the fees for the services of the Chadian mercenaries. . His daily expenses astronomical. Biya does not have the liquidity to fight the expensive war. Creditors are reluctant to borrow him money because the only credible collateral, Ndian oil, is in SC. The risk of bad debts is therefore extremely high.
Final constraint is the motive of this dialogue song of Ex-convict Atangana. LRC wants the war to end as quickly as possible. Unfortunately for LRC, Southern can only accept to stop the war on their own terms.: REFERENDUM
Financial constraint is the motive……
Unfortunately for LRC, Southern Cameroonians can only accept to stop the war on their own terms.: REFERENDUM OR WAR
@ Mvomeka
You really need to stop this your nonsense rabbling all over the place..
When you here them officially announces that 15 sessecionists have been killed, that means at least 50 innocents have died and more people have left their homes to find refuge in the forest or somewhere else.
The craziness has to stop.
You are here chanting war, are you on the battlefield? Is your child or relative on the war zone?
You are in Germany and typing all kind of nonsense on the internet while villages are emptied, families are i
Living in the forest like animals, Cameroonians are now refugees in freaking Nigeria!
The rest of the world don’t care if you all kill each other!
The “war ” is going on in your head only.
The reality on the ground is a pure ethnic cleansing. Call it genocide.
War could not stop Namibia from getting her independence from South Africa, War could not stop Zimbabwe from getting her independence from Britain, War could not stop about five countries from getting their independence from the USSR, and war could not stop East Timor from getting her independence from mighty Indonesia, all these countries and more got their independence through war, but through dialogue Quebec is still part of Canada, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are still part of the Uk, but because of the ignorance of some Cameroonians the country will be separated. Its the unfortunate truth. Shame to all those who still think things will be the same again, the soldiers are humans aswell, their lives matters, they will get tired while the separatist are still start.
#Kill all terrorists both home and abroad as well as their backers !
@Colby. I agree 100% with you. This separated from that & so what can you mention BIAFRA SEPARATED FROM NIGERIA OR KABINDA SEPERATED FROM ANGOLA, SOUTH SUDAN IS BETTER THAN SUDAN OR EAST TIMOR IS BETTER INDONESIA SINCE SEPARATION. NORTH VS SOUTH AMERICA. THE SEPARATION MIGHT COME AFTER A GENOCIDE ONLY. Just start killing francophones children & women to have an opportunity to get your independence in the next 30 years of blooded war. I FORGOT TO REMIND YOU TO ALWAYS MENTION HOW LONG IT TOOK THOSE PEOPLE TO FIGHT BEFORE HAVING THEIR INDEPENDENCE. LE KAMERUN C’EST LE KAMERUN. Also mention which country between the ones that separated is better to know what they promise is always fulfilled. Case study Erythians are the ones flooding Ethiopia as refugees and hungry men. What of Soudan vs South Soudan? etc.. KAM NO GO.
You got it wrong from the beginning by thinking that Cameroun had a magnificent military that was going to put an end to the war in less than no time, they will be no genocide because the time given to biya and his army will soon be over. Very soon you will understand with was going on and who is behind the Ambazonians, you don’t love Cameroon more than myself but when we make a mistake we must acknowledge it and correct it. The big powers are watching and are not in a hurry, don’t blame them when they come in for you know the outcome.
point of corruption, the Nigerian civil war was between Gawon and Ojugu who were both colonels fighting to rule Nigeria, it was and has never been a war between Biafrans and other Nigerians, that’s the fake story Cameroun has been using to frighten people, do your homework again.
Because Cameroun is Cameroun it will take less than one year for the country to separate totally, why do you want to be with people that like you? Na by force?
What happens when people are starting loosing their senses, their vocabulary changes.
You guys like to use the words like “kill ” this, kill that…
We have crossed the read line long time ago and you guys are talking about killing as if it is a joke.
Like I told you before @ Mbamois, you can continue to danse as long as this is happening somewhere else, not in your backyard. But remember, karma is not a nice girl. The blood of all those innocents children you are forcing in the forest will not be in vain.
Kill people, but not in my name.
You and @Colby can hold hands and laugh while someone mother is searching for her son(s) in vain.
Seconded.
Smoke them all.
No mercy, they should all be eliminated and thrown the garbage bin.
No respected state will tolerate terrorists.
Primitive people like you destroying Africa, when the white man comes in to clean your mess you will say they are looking for resources. I can clearly inform you that Cameroun is going down because of this war as you and your master biya are inside the trap, its just a matter of time before you will know that dialogue is better than declaring war with people you don’t know, very soon you will be unable to comment again. Man no run
@patrick
Go have a nap.
You are out of your league
Brotherjoe
What are you waiting for to commend this post? Is this big the Cameroonians you all defend? One has the right to kill and the other no right of self defence. Sissy ladybug heart. We will counter your killing machine and free our people. Motto: #WE LIVE FREE OR DIE#
Mabanda Boy,
I know reading comprehension is not your thing, but let me reiterate something through that drunken head of yours: i am not a fan of the equatorial gaulists who are destroying the homeland.
Neither am i a fan of blood-thirsty lunatics like you who are encouraging young men to die for your virtual republic of tropical anglo-saxons.
I will fight both of you on this forum. You can rest assured on that. Change your screen name; use big grammar; insults etc.
Man no run. Period.
BrotherhoodJoe
You cannot assess my credentials. We use smart devices that commit auto-type errors now and then. You might want to fixate your fight on a virtual forum but the difference between you and us brave Ambalanders is that our approach is rocking the LRC boat to the core. You and the rest of your handkerchief generation that sat by all these years and watch Biya enslave our people must stay away. Our homes have been razed to the grown, villages empty, women raped and children slaughtered like game. Yet you open your dirty alcoholic breath to play down our struggle. Why are you always quick to use strange methods in whipping excuses? Change of screen name, Heineken, French sponsoring are all excuses from a dead generation. We will live as free men or we all die. Go and tell Biya
Says the blood-thirsty drunk. You are running your mouth from the US and young people in the NW and SW are dying in vain.
Keep exposing yourself. On second thought, you’re a coward or else you’ll be in Ekondo-titi fighting Biya’s soldiers.
Dull ting..
BrotherhoodJoe
We will squash the brotherhood alliance you have forged with Biya. Old head wicked silly sissy handkerchief generation. Mabanda Boy go rip you into tiny pieces before I toss your big forehead into pigsty. I asked you the other day to explain the 63/70+30 seats Biya has swept in the senatorial election and you counter with Heineken excuse. That’s a whooping 93%. Is that how you plan to restore you Pan-African dream mumu monkey? I have to agree this time with Ambablood say your Mami Pima. When you further open that big mouth to propagate folly election promises I’ll be right there to pound you to ruff-age. Motto: Live Free or Die. If any of us must be sacrificed for the liberation then so be it. Ngraffi sissy = BrotherhoodJoe.
Never in the history of wars ,civil wars and conflict the so called winning side has been the one begging for dialogue how come the we are marching to buea crew is pestering us with a so called dialogue ? I thought you were wining the war , lol it’s good to come on Cameroonian owned forum and throw flowers at your stupid enterprise while listing so called counties that went through a civil war and separated, your lame attempts at revisionism is laughable at best, well in the case of East Pakistan (Bangladesh ) they actually have the support of India and the USA and defeated Pakistan army , they didn’t beg for dialogue while screaming they are winning or marching to buea . If you are doing so go ahead occupy buea and defend it . Same with Eritrea they defeated the Derg and separated.