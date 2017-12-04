Crise anglophone au Cameroun : la stratégie du triangle de Paul Biya

Jeune Afrique | Dans l’esprit de Paul Biya, la stratégie anglophone prend sans doute une forme triangulaire, dont Paul Atanga Nji, « ni anglophone ni francophone, mais camerounais », représenterait la pointe offensive.
À ses côtés, Simon Achidi Achu, 83 ans, son plus proche ami dans le milieu politique, sénateur du Nord-Ouest depuis 2013 et ancien Premier ministre (1992-1996). Ce dernier, lui aussi né à Bamenda, a l’oreille du chef de l’État et le fait profiter de son influence sur les parlementaires.
Le troisième homme, c’est Solomon Anyeghamot Ndefru. Plus connu sous son nom de royauté, Fon Angwafor III, il est l’autorité traditionnelle la plus puissante du Nord-Ouest. Né en 1925 et à la tête de la famille royale de Mankon depuis 1959, il est premier vice-président du RDPC (le parti au pouvoir) depuis 1990 et reçoit régulièrement Paul Atanga Nji dans son palais.
Il est incontournable pour Paul Biya, ce que les sécessionnistes ont bien compris?: le 22 septembre, ils ont pris d’assaut sa demeure pour y hisser le drapeau de l’Ambazonie indépendante.
Yes, to Jeune Afrique this unfolding tragedy is some kind of game. It is hard to see how Mr Biya’s boko haram policy will resolve a historical, cultural and political crises dubbed Ambazonia. Development partners are not going to give Etoudi the equipment to fight Anglophones! More bloodshed only builds an iron wall between the two nations in that triangle. The focus must be on what needs to be done to provide for lasting peace, security and democracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Fon Angwafor, Achidi Achu and Atanga Nji are strong people and NOT strong institutions to take Mr Biya’s legacy forward!
It is so difficult to make sense of this problem-solving approach. If the president wants to reach the population through its leaders, how can he leave out John Fru Ndi and the SDF parliamentarians? Why not include also Hon. Tabe Tando who hails from Manyu? Or Ngolle Ngolle Elvis next door in Kupe-Muanenguba? Why not enlist the services of the sociologists and anthropologists in UB/UBa?
Will the present crop not be termed terrorists and then arrested if they too hit the wall? How can a nation fail to turn to its brain pool in times of difficulty?
Historical crisis? Extremely debatable, especially when the issue is looked at from a standpoint of progression. Moreover, it depends on what aspects of history you are looking at… and of course, on what justifications you have for settling on those aspects.
Cultural crisis? Absolutely not.
Political crisis? Yes.
Lastly, your assessment appears unfounded, uninformed and lopsided. Mr. Biya will pass on but Cameroon shall remain.