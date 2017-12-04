Crise anglophone au Cameroun : la stratégie du triangle de Paul Biya

Jeune Afrique | Dans l’esprit de Paul Biya, la stratégie anglophone prend sans doute une forme triangulaire, dont Paul Atanga Nji, « ni anglophone ni francophone, mais camerounais », représenterait la pointe offensive.

À ses côtés, Simon Achidi Achu, 83 ans, son plus proche ami dans le milieu politique, sénateur du Nord-Ouest depuis 2013 et ancien Premier ministre (1992-1996). Ce dernier, lui aussi né à Bamenda, a l’oreille du chef de l’État et le fait profiter de son influence sur les parlementaires.

Le troisième homme, c’est Solomon Anyeghamot Ndefru. Plus connu sous son nom de royauté, Fon Angwafor III, il est l’autorité traditionnelle la plus puissante du Nord-Ouest. Né en 1925 et à la tête de la famille royale de Mankon depuis 1959, il est premier vice-président du RDPC (le parti au pouvoir) depuis 1990 et reçoit régulièrement Paul Atanga Nji dans son palais.

Il est incontournable pour Paul Biya, ce que les sécessionnistes ont bien compris?: le 22 septembre, ils ont pris d’assaut sa demeure pour y hisser le drapeau de l’Ambazonie indépendante.