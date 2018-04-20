Crise anglophone au Cameroun : le Royaume-Uni pour un dialogue “nécessaire et urgent”

africanews | La proposition a été faite hier par Boris Johnson, Secrétaire d‘État des Affaires étrangères et du Commonwealth. C‘était lors d’un entretien avec le Premier ministre camerounais, Philémon Yang, en marge du sommet du Commonwealth qui se tient depuis lundi à Londres.

« Il y a nécessité urgente de poursuivre le dialogue, la décentralisation et le respect des droits humains dans les régions anglophones comme l’a déjà commencé à faire le président Paul Biya. Le Royaume-Uni soutiendra la paix, la prospérité et la sécurité pour nos amis au Cameroun », peut-on lire sur la page Twitter de Boris Johnson.

Important talks with Cameroon PM Yang at #OurCommonwealth summit. Urgent need to pursue dialogue, decentralisation and respect #humanrights in Anglophone Regions as @PR_Paul_BIYA has previously committed. UK will support peace, prosperity and security for our friends in Cameroon pic.twitter.com/YgkMDVRzoU

