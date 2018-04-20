Crise anglophone au Cameroun : le Royaume-Uni pour un dialogue “nécessaire et urgent”

africanews | La proposition a été faite hier par Boris Johnson, Secrétaire d‘État des Affaires étrangères et du Commonwealth. C‘était lors d’un entretien avec le Premier ministre camerounais, Philémon Yang, en marge du sommet du Commonwealth qui se tient depuis lundi à Londres.
« Il y a nécessité urgente de poursuivre le dialogue, la décentralisation et le respect des droits humains dans les régions anglophones comme l’a déjà commencé à faire le président Paul Biya. Le Royaume-Uni soutiendra la paix, la prospérité et la sécurité pour nos amis au Cameroun », peut-on lire sur la page Twitter de Boris Johnson.
Important talks with Cameroon PM Yang at #OurCommonwealth summit. Urgent need to pursue dialogue, decentralisation and respect #humanrights in Anglophone Regions as @PR_Paul_BIYA has previously committed. UK will support peace, prosperity and security for our friends in Cameroon pic.twitter.com/YgkMDVRzoU
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 19, 2018
Une promesse faite après celle des États-Unis dont l’ambassadeur au Cameroun Peter Henry Barlerin, à l’issue d’une entrevue mercredi à Yaoundé avec Lejeune Mbella Mbella, ministre camerounais des Affaires extérieures. “Nous sommes prêts à aider, si c’est cela est voulu par les deux parties”, a indiqué Barlerin.
Et justement, il faut que les deux protagonistes le veuillent bien. En effet, les actes des séparatistes et certaines conditions ou restrictions de Yaoundé semblent de nature à envenimer l’atmosphère.
Alors que les séparatistes multiplient les actes contre les positions de l’armée camerounaise (près de 20 agents de la force publique tués et), le gouvernement quant à lui fait montre d’une sorte d’intransigeance. « Nous pouvons toujours juguler la crise sans brûler, piller, violer, détruire.
Le gouvernement est prêt à dialoguer avec ceux qui recherchent l’unité du Cameroun », déclaration en fin mars Atanga Ndji, ministre de la Décentralisation et du Développement local. Lequel a récemment sommé les séparatistes de déposer les armes, auquel cas, « c’est la loi qui suivra son cours ».
The UK is part of the problem and not part of the solution.
The UK should better concentrate on the Scottish and Brixit Questions.
Biya’s UNWINNABLE war will surely resolve the Anglophone Question once and for all.
Now that war has started we can no longer speak about dialogue.
During wartime, people talk about negotiation, truce’, ‘ceasefire’, ‘peace talks’, ‘surrender’ or ´defeat´
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
Negotiations with leaders of Ambazonia not yde picked slaves. Only sisiku and the leadership will speak for Ambazonia
@ Bih
Will speak for Ambazonians not anglophones. We the majority of anglophones don’t recognize your so called Ambazonia leaders. All they do is kidnap and destroy our villages. They are as blood thirsty as Biya.
No to the so cal decentralization. No appointed DOs, and governors in Ambaland
Sisiku needs to be head
At bamenda boy. Which primary school and college did you attend. You are making big fool of yourself by writing wrong English. I know you are a francofool. please write in French. Your English is terrible.
Kingsley
You can saying whatever you wants ; sisiku needs to be headed period
@Bamendaboy Am just coming from where Sisiku is.They have done everything to persuade him to change his stands.But the man is resolute to his demands.He said that he hates to hear the word,”federation” and he is very allergic to the word ”decentralisation”.He said that Buea is his destination,and he appologise for spoilling your show……
Your homeboy Samsoya was more than resolute in his refusal to hand over that gun. You saw in the video how he was sold by his very own padiman! The Ngraffi officer who was interrogating them did not seem like he was so impressed. It looks like the padiman was invited to drink mimbo after the sacrifice.