Crise anglophone au Cameroun : retour à la vie normale à Bamenda [+vidéo]

La vie reprend progressivement à Bamenda, au nord-ouest du Cameroun, la ville a été le théâtre des violences dimanche et lundi après la proclamation symbolique de l’indépendance des régions anglophones du pays.
Au lendemain de ces violences, les populations découvraient l‘étendue des dégâts. Elles accusent notamment la police camerounaise d’avoir incendié volontairement de nombreuses motos. Leurs propriétaires disent avoir perdu leur gagne-pain et sont amers.
“Je suis surpris de venir ce matin et constaté que la police a retiré nos motos et les a fait brûler, c’est cette moto qui m’aidait, et je ne sais comment le gouvernement voudrait qu’on vive avec ce genre de comportement, si demain, je deviens voleur parce que je n’ai pas de travail, ce seront eux les premiers à tirer sur nous”, Donald, conducteur de moto-taxi brûlée.
Sur le plan humain, pas facile d‘établir un bilan réel. Si le gouvernement parle d’une dizaine de morts, des ONG de leurs côtés évoquent des chiffres qui vont au-delà des 30 morts.
Après ces incidents, la police camerounaise reste sur le qui-vive.
The victims must charge the Camerounian government in an international court for compensation. This is a MUST. SC citizens are jailed because they allegedly destroyed public property. Nowadays some are even jailed simply because you support the Anglophone course?
Question: What is the status of the planned protests in Intercontinental Hotel, Geneva? Can someone give a hint?
I think people who had their homes or properties destroyed should bind together and come out with a legal suit against the government. Looking at the current events, I think the government would readily compensate them just to quell down tension and show that they are still in charge. They should at least try and not just complain in the wild.
Issa Tcherouma was Vision 4 congratulating them for the good job they are doing and one of the person who interviewed him was (Ernest Obama) who is encouraging the genocide against Anglophone, the government of LRC just endorsed the act publicly.
Common sense will prevail.l’idiot qui a abandone sa moto pour aller affronter la police ASHIAH.
Journalists are usually trained, employed to investigate and relay news. It would appear that Cameroon is breeding a new crop of journalist who make news rather than relay them. Ernest Obama is doing it; so is news guru Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Yes, these days journalists do not wait for news; they make news.
But once in a while, they are caught off guard, like the Cameroon Daily Journal Editor Chris Anu caught Tchiroma off guard in declaring his ignorance of the popular uprising that shook Cameroon and focused world attention to it over the week from September 22 to October 1, 2017.
