Crise anglophone, Biya limoge le commandant des forces de défense déployées au Sud-ouest

KOACI.COM Mardi 8 Mai 2018- Le général de brigade, Melingui Nouma, est remplacé par le colonel Jotsa David, au poste de commandant de la 21e brigade d’infanterie motorisée (BRIM), basée à Buea (Sud-ouest), où l’on enregistre une recrudescence d’attaques attribuées aux séparatistes anglophones.
L’ex- commandant de brigade du quartier général de Yaoundé, avait été nommé le 29 juin 2017, à la tête de la 21e Brigade d’infanterie motorisée (BRIM), au terme de deux décrets.
Le premier, l’avait d’abord promu au grade de général de brigade. Le second, le nommait commandant de la 21e Brigade d’infanterie motorisée (21e BRIM).
Spécialiste des questions de terrorisme et de lutte contre le grand banditisme, Melingui Nouma n’aura pas atteint les objectifs fixés : Le retour au calme.
Dans cette région, le haut commandement militaire vient de décider du déploiement du Bataillon des troupes aéroportées (BTAP), une unité d’élite de la Brigade d’intervention rapide.
Si au Nord-ouest, l’on observe un calme précaire, le quotidien du sud-ouest, est rythmé par une recrudescence d’attaques armées, contre des postes de gendarmeries et autres édifices publics.
Ces attaques, se soldent régulièrement par la mort d’hommes. Et, par l’exil forcé des populations qui se réfugient au Nigeria voisin.
Depuis deux ans, les régions, du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, qui représentent 20% de la population, sont secouées par des revendications dites anglophones.
Au départ, corporatistes, ces revendications ont pris la coloration socio politique et identitaire.
Les sécessionnistes, minoritaires, exigent la création d’un nouvel Etat : L’Ambazonie :
Armand Ougock, Yaoundé
If they care, let them bring in General Mpaka, or Semengue or even Idi Amin, the truth is that there’s no cease-fire without an honest and inclusive dialogue as well as revisiting the form of the “one and indivisible” LRC.
The genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity masterminded by General Nouma even alarmed Dictator Biya and the ICC.
Biya had no other option than to remove the Beti butcher.
The momentum of the WINNABLE revolution has intensified. The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC is dividing at breakneck speed before the eyes of Dictator Biya.
“one and indivisible” LRC = “one and indivisible” SC + “one and indivible” 1960LRC
THE WAR CONTINUES……
“Melingui Nouma n’aura pas atteint les objectifs fixés : Le retour au calme”
Of course, Dictator Biya’s dream of “Le retour au calme” will NEVER EVER be achieved in SC. Warlords are now in charge of the struggle.
The arrest of moderates, such as Balla and Ayuk Tabe, was the mother of all foolishness. Biya inadvertently handed the leadership of the struggle on a platter of gold to WARLORDS.
The only way for Biya to achieve his objective: ” Le retour au calme” is for his terrorist soldiers to defeat the warlords. That is surely a herculean task that will NEVER EVER be resolved.
THE WAR CONTINUES…….
“The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)
A typical example of the wishful thinking of a raging, foul-mouthed, hallucinating dictator
**** Le retour au calme ****
Dictator Biya knows what to do in order for calm to return. However, by omission or design, he decided to do the wrong thing. He sent his terrorists soldiers to SC to perpetrate genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Southern Cameroonians have now decided to defend themselves as per the UN charter and international law. Southern Cameroonians have now chosen the ZERO SUM OPTION: INDEPENDENCE OR DEATH.
They do not want to have anything to do again with the genocidaires of LRC. Dictator Biya’s war has indeed opened a window of opportunity to Southern Cameroonians to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
Dictator Biya should therefore forget about his dream of ” Le retour au calme “
Calm will never return to SC. Replacing the Beti butcher with another genocidaire is simply a sheer waste of time. The Restoration Forces are capable of defeating the troops of Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery or General Norman Schwarzkopf.
Now that the war has started, the time for dialogue is O-V-E-R.
During wartime, the belligerents can only NEGOTIATE.
If Dictator Biya is yearning for “Le retour au calme” he should either:
1, defeat Southern Cameroonians on the battlefield OR
2. NEGOTIATE with the warlords
These are very difficult times for the professional! He finds himself in the Catch-22 situation where he is blamed for action as well as inaction. The new Commandant, like the newly installed SDO of Lebialem, must be wondering and asking if his fate will be any different from his predecessor’s.
And yet Cameroon’s many friends and beneficiaries of this civil war, remain aloof and complacent. Bollore, UN,AU, EU, UK, US, France, China,Commonwealth, Francafrique, La Francophonie, AU and so many others could step in and make a difference.
Why would civilized human beings, the top of the evolutionary ladder (Homo sapiens) opt for so much bloodletting before acting? Is some form of modern hypnotism at work ???????
A Franco- African governor declares war on black Africans on their land because they were not colonized by Almighty France and are not Francophone enough.
He sends a general trained in post colonial French brutality to go and and burn, kill, maim etc anything in West Cameroon that is not francophonized to his French standards.
If Yaoundé and France likes, they can send Generals Charles de Gaulle Or Napoleon Bonaparte, West Cameroonians refuse forced francophonization and want to elect leaders of their soil not appointed by France.
Our people have now realized that we are just Africans but we are very different peoples that is why it is so easy for Yaoundé to declare war on us and the majority are silent.
Our ancestors were emotional about unity but we now live a total Fraud!
“If Yaoundé and France likes, they can send Generals Charles de Gaulle Or Napoleon Bonaparte, West Cameroonians refuse forced francophonization and want to elect leaders of their soil not appointed by France”
I will add that “nothing good comes from LRC” The union with them is dead,
Vous n’est pas serieur.les militaire brule les maison et brutalise les habitants.mais selon toi la population pas au nigeria acuse des attaque des sessioniste.si c’est vrais pourquoi il ne vien pas se refugee de cote frncophone ? C’est les militaire qui brule et brutalise la population.c’est lui qui est insensible des tuerir et de marginalisation son des complice.la majorite des francophone et des faut journalise comme vous son complice.le temp vous jugera.sur un federaliste et contre la sessesion
Did I say “nothing good comes from LRC” The union with them is dead. How can people migrate to a colonizer. LRC if they claim Ambazonia is part of CamerUn. The can fight nigeria and take back british ex territory of Northern Cameroon
@Namukong
did something comes good from your former master”UK”
Lol so this odontol drunk was a specialist in terrorism .LRC will never cease to amaze me .We will evicerate the the beti butchers from planet earth. Bring it on.
This is the face of the Beti animal that gave the October 1 orders for the brutal helicopter gun shooting till this day. When Amba boys lay hands on you, woe betide your ass.
After Germany lost the world war two,, France and britain divide d the German territory. German Cameroon is an extinguished folly.Part of German Cameroon is with Nigeria ,part with Gabon,, Equitorial Guinea . If LRC likes it can think of CameroUn before Adam and Eve. That’s the beginning of CameroUn accordingly to LRC.
Things fall apart in LRC……
portuguese Cameroun
Adam and Eve
chiens Bulu
