Crise anglophone: « le Nigeria ne sera pas utilisé pour déstabiliser le Cameroun » (officiel)

Journal du Cameroun
Le Nigeria réagit aux critiques qui lui sont adressées depuis que 47 personnes arrêtées au Nigeria ont été extradées au Cameroun le 26 janvier dernier. Ces personnes sont poursuivies au Cameroun pour leur rôle présumé dans les violences en cours dans les régions du Sud-Ouest et du Nord-Ouest. Il s’agit, entre autres, de Sisiku Ayuk Tabe et Wilfried Tassang, qui assumaient respectivement les fonctions de président et vice-président de l’Ambazonie.
« Nous prendrons toutes les mesures nécessaires dans le cadre de la loi pour faire en sorte que le territoire du Nigeria ne soit pas utilisé comme zone de transit pour déstabiliser un autre pays amical et souverain. Il ne peut y avoir aucun doute sur le soutien du Nigeria pour l’unité, la souveraineté et l’intégrité territoriale du Cameroun« , a déclaré lundi, le conseiller à la Sécurité nationale du Nigeria, Mohammed Monguno, à l’ouverture de la 6ème session du Comité de sécurité transfrontalière Cameroun/Nigeria.
Les principales accusations portées contre le Nigeria après l’extradition des 47 séparatistes camerounais furent celles du Haut-commissariat des Nations unies pour les réfugiés (Hcr). L’institution a, dans un communiqué datant du 29 janvier, dénoncé cet acte malgré la présence au sein de ce groupe de demandeurs d’asile et de réfugiés. Elle accuse ce pays de n’avoir pas respecté le principe de non-refoulement auquel le Nigeria est soumis du fait de la signature de certaines conventions sur la protection internationale.
La position du Hcr a été réitérée dans une déclaration du département d’Etat américain, lundi, au sujet de la crise anglophone. Les Etats-Unis demandent au Cameroun de garantir les droits des détenus anglophones.
Mohammed Monguno appelle les autorités camerounaises à engager un processus visant à mettre un terme dans les deux régions anglophones du pays.
Nigeria should’nt have also been used,to perpetrate kidnap….The best thing Nigeria should have done,was to expel those leaders out of their territory.But by being and accomplice of a crime like kidnapping means Nigeria have dragged themselves into the conflict and should not complain when we retaliate.Becos,we can strike at anytime.Nigeria should watch out…..
Yea, smoke-mimbo-eye can strike at any time from a firewood kitchen!
@ KONGOSA
Since when did you because clever than a Government ? empty Gon-Gon. Nigeria is doing a good think . Is people like you that want Africa to be a war Zone.
ALL THIS ARE MANIPULATION FROM THE WEST. Cameroonian are one and my wife is from Mutenguene. i will be the first to fight for unity.
@KONGOSA
You needs to stop smoking, you re nobody on this planet ,just a fake propaganda with your empty brain .
Cameroon is one I don’t care about your stupid idea
Thanks Nigeria! You have proven to the world why you are the 419 capital of the world. Abubakar Shekau rolled the security situation of Nigeria in the mud, but did Buhari secretly invite France or America to arrest him? Of course , he protected his own religious killer to fight another day. Men in three piece suits at Nera hotel are more dangerous and destabilizing than Shekau standing in front of armored cars seized from the Nigerian military. De qui se moque t-on?
A version of 419 that stretches across national borders and is varnished with a veneer of Muslim solidarity could be problematic to Christianity. How about taking another look?
Only Dull men can blame Naija for extraditing terrorists.Naija is under the threat of the same “Anglo Sect “in Biafra area when the house of your neighbour caught fire if you have brain to think not for fashion start watering your own house cause for sure blaze will get there.
Desert Phd, Naija is also under the threat of moslem thugs, who as you know lived peacefully in the Sambisa forest raping the 200 girls they abducted. Why did the 419 state not call in France or America to help bind Shekau and his men’s legs? This is the question you cannot answer! Keep in mind the real moslem terrorists were a threat to Chadian, Cameroonian, Nigerian, economies, not forgetting that of Niger. Why is trade between Cameroon and Nigeria more important than that between four countries? Btw, Nigeria is overreacting now because that is what a thief does when caught in the act. Because there was no treaty between the two countries and international law was trampled upon, Nigeria can only engage in fake bravado to save face!
You were warned that NGR would sacrifice your conman, many months ago. And it is now the case.
You think NGR can sacrifice her trade with CMR for a lunatic?…
@Colby Close your fanks.Nigeria have not repartriated anybody to Cameroon.Our leaders are still in Nigerian custody.U guys claim that u want to judge our leaders.Before u judge them,u will have to produce documents of the extradition judgement from federal high court Abuja.Where are u going to get that document from? u think u are smart,don’t u? US and UN have asked u people to send our leaders back to Nigeria and follow due process of extradition.How are u going to handdle that? bla bla bla…
UN/US over and over @kongossa I have told you bro Ayuk tablet and Njansang wild fee will pay the heavy price for resurrecting the German Empire buried decades ago .