CRTV Buea asks for protection following Ambazonian threats

Journal du Cameroun | The station manager of CRTV Buea has called for protecttion from authorities following what he describes as threats from « Ambazonia elements.»



In a letter addressed to the Governor of the South West Region, Kange Williams Wasaloko said one of his collaborators has received telephone threats from the Ambazonians.

According to Kangue William Wassaloko, Charline Flore Demgne, Head of Programs and Information at Mount Cameroon FM Radio, received a call from an unidentified individual on February 26, 2018 at 7am.

Acoording to Wasaloko, the elements said they were coming to Buea to kidnap the Divisional Officer.

He therefore drew the attention of Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai to reinforce security at CRTV Buea as well as put the city on alert.