CRTV remains Cameroonian broadcasting leader during first semester 2017

The Cameroonian public channel Cameroon radio television (CRTV) was still undefeated in the Cameroonian broadcasting sector during the first semester of 2017, according to the ranking published on 15 June bt the french leader in media surveys, Médiamétrie.

With a viewership of 1 to 3 million from Monday to Sunday, CRTV, TV section remains as in 2016 largely ahead of the private channel Canal 2 and Novelas TV. In the second zone of the ranking gathering channels with a viewership of 400,000 to 1 million, come in order Trace Africa, France 24, TF1 and Equinoxe. At the bottom of the table are Vision 4, Infosport+, Canal2 Movies, Euronews, Canal+ Sport and Trace TV (Urban). Their audience is between 200,000 and 400,000 viewers from Monday to Sunday.

During the period of the survey (12 March and 22 May 2017) by Médiamétrie, it appears that 83.5% of inhabitants in Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam and Bamenda watched the television on a daily basis, representing 3.1 million people. They devoted on average 4 hours and 43 minutes per day to this activity.

In the radio sector CRTV still dominates, through the national radio channel, with 1 to 2 million listeners on a daily basis (Monday-Friday). Then come RFI and Balafon with a minimum of 200,000 to 1 million listeners tuning in every day. Finally, come BBC World Service Africa, Equinoxe, FM 94 (CRTV Yaoundé), Magic FM, CRTV Centre and Sweet FM. Audience: Between 100,000 and 200,000 listeners per day.

Médiamétrie notes that on average 58.6% of Douala, Yaoundé, Bamenda and Bafoussam inhabitants, representing 2.2 million individuals, listened to the radio on a daily basis for an average duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes per day and per listener.

Business in Cameroon