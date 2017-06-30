CRTV’s Adele Mbala sanctioned for broadcasting fake news

Adele Mbala, Journalist at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV, has been sanctioned for presenting fake information she reportedly got from social media.



Adele Mbala was removed as Director of TV information during an extraordinary session of the Board of Directors of the Cameroon radio-television held yesterday Thursday June 29, 2017 in Yaoundé. Adele was replaced by Jean Atangana who was already serving retirement.

Adele’s gaffe occurred on May 15 while presenting the 8:30 PM newscast on state television. She had read names of ministers and other officials presumed to have been named into the new government of France’s new President,Emmanuel Macron.

An information which sparked controversy worldwide given that Macron was yet to appoint members of his government. Jean Marie Nka’a, the television’s Editor-In-Chief who was equally present on the day the news was read has also been replaced.

In the same decision, the board appointed CRTV’s Kange William Wassaloko as new station manager of CRTV South West while Nalova Mokake heads the Littoral office. Equally, Giselle Meniga is station manager of CRTV Centre and Leonard Chatelain goes back to FM 105.

CRTV’s Alain Belibi and Ibrahim Sherif were maintained in their positions of Central Television and Radio Directors respectively

Journal du Cameroun