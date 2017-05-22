CRTV’s Adele Mbala in trouble for broadcasting fake news

Adele Mbala, Journalist and Director of Information at the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV has been suspended for presenting fake information she got from social media.

While presenting the 8:30 PM newscast on May 15, Adele Mbala had read names of ministers and other officials presumed to have been named into the new government of France’s new President, Emmanuel Macron.

An information which sparked controversy worldwide given that Macron was yet to appoint members of his government.

In reaction, CRTV’s authorities removed Adele Mbala from news presentation, replacing her with Evelyne Owona Essomba, another CRTV’s French broadcaster.

Journal du Cameroun