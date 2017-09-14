Customs office reveals the existence of more than 6,000 importers in his registry that do not pay their dues

In Cameroon, more than 6,000 importers which regularly clear their goods pay no taxes to the tax authority. This was recently disclosed by the director general of customs, Edwin Fongod Nuvage, whose administration listed all the economic operators falling within this category, urging those to immediately settle their due to the tax authority.

The actual discovery is one of the major outcomes of the information sharing convention signed in June 2016 by the Cameroon’s tax and customs offices. The agreement indeed led to the establishment of an electronic platform named “Fusion” which helps collect, share and analyze data from both institutions.

Developped in partnership with German organization GIZ, “Fusion” aims at insuring the optimal collection of tax and customs revenues in Cameroon.

According to public authorities, this tool is extremely efficient as it, for example, helps prevent losses during collection of value-added tax (VAT) which contributes to more than 30% of national budget revenues.

Business in Cameroon