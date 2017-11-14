Customs will sell loads of wood abandoned since years at Douala port

Business in Cameroon | Customs’ national directorate at the ministry of finance will proceed to the sale by auction of 20 containers of wood which were to be exported. The sale will take place on November 11, 2017, at the Douala port, official sources revealed.

According to operators in the sector, it is unprecedented because, most of the times, the goods sold during auctions are imported goods. On July 22, 2017, customs were able to sell 13 containers of wood.

According to our sources, the woods which will be sold have been abandoned for years by economic operators. A customs official explained that at the root of this problem, there is the “amateurism of exporters who are eager to send the loads inside ports without even confirming the orders or clients changing their minds for several reasons“.