Cutbacks on recurrent spending helped Cameroon’s government save CFA166 billion by September 2017

Cameroon’s public spending has decreased by CFA166 billion, on June 30, 2017, compared to its level at the end of 2016’s first semester. Estimated at CFA1,969.7 billion the previous year, it decreased to CFA1,803.7 billion this year.

According to the minister of finance, Alamine Ousmane Mey, who disclosed the figures in the framework of the country mid-term’s assessment of the budgetary implementation, the savings is mainly the results of cutbacks on everyday spending.

As a matter of fact, to deal with public revenues’ decrease, Cameroon’s government decided to cut some costs, mainly fuel costs in public administration or mission costs, credible sources revealed. The decrease in public revenues’ is due to commodities price’s decline coupled with the Economic Partnership Agreement’s effective implementation which led to a decrease in custom revenues.

