Day of National Mourning: Tribute to Victims of Shipwreck in Douala

A military tribute will be given to the 34 persons who died when a Cameroonian military vessel sank last Sunday, 16th July 2017.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo is in the Littoral Region ahead of the event to pay homage to the military personnel who perished in a tragic accident off the shores of Bakassi.

The Minister was received at the Dibamba Bridge by local administrative officials. He later proceeded to an off camera security coordination meeting with his close aides in the Second Joint Military Region Headquartered in Bonanjo, Douala.

Later in the evening, Minister Beti Assomo also held meetings with victim\’s relatives of the 34 men who perished in the wrecked vessel to directly extend the sympathy of the state to them.

The 34 military personnel were part of a crew of 37 men on board a logistic vessel of the elite Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR that sank in the early hours of Sunday July 16 a logistic vessel near Debuncha in the ocean waters off the South-West region.

The vessel was on a routine supplies trip to bases in the Bakassi peninsula, only 3 of the 37 military personnel on board survived.

CRTV