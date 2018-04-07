De nouveaux préfets et sous-préfets nommés dans la partie anglophone

KOACI.COM Samedi 7 avril 2018 – Le président Biya a nommé ce vendredi, deux nouveaux préfets et des sous-préfets, dans la région du Sud-ouest, secouée par la crise anglophone.
Etta Mbokaya Ashu, précédemment préfet du Ndian. a été nommé à la tête du département du Lebialem en remplacement d’Ungitoh Zachary Chekoh admis à la retraite.
Dans le Ndian, Etta Mbokaya Ashu, est remplacé par Nwafua Lawrence Forwang, ex-secrétaire dans les services du gouverneur dans le Sud-ouest.
Des sous-préfets sont également nommés a la tete des arrondissements d’Alou, de Fontem et de Kumba 3eme.
Ces nominations interviennent dans un contexte politique, marqué par les revendications sociopolitiques, dans le cadre de la crise anglophone.
Les régions du Sud-ouest et du Nord-ouest, sont secouées par des violences entre groupuscules séparatistes armés et forces de défense et de sécurité.
48 heures avant, Paul Atanga Nji, le nouveau ministre de l’administration (Minat), a interdit la vente d’armes et de munitions, dans 6 des 10 régions du pays.
Le Minat, a interdit la vente d’armes et de munitions dans les régions de l’Adamaoua, du Centre, du Littoral, de l’Ouest, du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest.
Le Minat fait savoir « qu’à ce jour, le nombre d’armes à feu en circulation, est largement supérieur à celui des autorisations dûment accordées par les autorités compétentes.»
Les autorités ont indiqué que les armureries des 6 régions devront être fermées et un inventaire des armes qui s’y trouvent, sera dressé.
Les groupuscules séparatistes qui réclament l’indépendance du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, sont soupçonnés de s’alimenter en armes, dans ces armureries.
Les violences des séparatistes dans les deux régions de la partie anglophone, ont causé la mort de 30 membres des forces de l’ordre et de défense, selon un décompte KOACI.
Plusieurs dizaines de séparatistes sont régulièrement « neutralisés » dans les combats armées.
Selon le Hcr, les violences dans ces deux régions ont déjà fait au moins 20 mille déplacés.
Biya has become very desperate.
Posting Anglophone DOs and SDOs to SC is ZERO solution to the Anglophone Question.
Fact is the FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around come rain come shine.
THE WAR CONTINUES….
@MVOMEKA
see you are talking, how do you know Biya are very desperate, you are the one who is very very desperate. therefore they are not coming back, traitor.
21 terrorost BIRs were neutralized in Belo yesterday. The war continues…
@AmbaBlood
why are you care sucker your mami pima.
the war continue?and who is dying? May God help you understand the meaning of peace.
Biya foolishly declared an UNWINNABLE war against the PEACEFUL people of SC because he does “not understand the meaning of peace”.
He was thinking of a BLITZKRIEG. However, he has realised that the war is open ended. It might take years if not decades for his foolish war to end.
Wars are very costly. In order to fight an open ended war you must have enough money. You cannot depend on creditors to finance your war because creditors do not like instability and uncertainty.
This war can only stop if the demands of Southern Cameroonians are met since Biya cannot defeat the war on the battlefield.
THE WAR CONTINUES….
…. since Biya cannot win the war on the battlefield.
The time for DIALOGUE has passed. Dialogue takes place only when there is no war. During wartime the warring parties can only NEGOTIATE the terms of a “ceasefire, surrender, defeat, peace talks”
We are in a period of free speech and plat forms like this give opportunity for us to put fort our opinions, thoughts and vision base on our heritage and upbringing ETC ETC because we are different but unfortunately we have people like @ Bamendayboy who is either Atanga Nji in person or a FROG from LRC , HE has got nothing to offer but criticize and reply to people comment, each time I read @ Bamandayboy I always ask if he got a brain, Wisdom is understanding difference , no body needs to agree with the other but we must respect each other. THE Southern Kamerun crisis has thought me that Francophones (LRC) have no respect/ understanding of difference .
Don’t expect Larepublique to understand diversity. They are not trained to understand difference. They do not know the meaning of indirect rule assuming without concurring that one man must rule over another.
A centralism which leads nowhere.
We must get to Buea, long live Ambazonia
@Fire aka prototype of left side brain what have you offered on this platform? Debate here are beyond your level shut the ***up!
@ Fire. FYI This Is Kamerunian Site. The Likes Of @ Bamendaboy Are Highly Welcome To Deworm The Place Compared To Biafran Offsprings Like @ FF, MVOMEKA, KONGOSSA,MANYAKA76, JOHN DINGA ( THE WORST), ETC Who Are Happy To See Kamerunian Dyeing While Abroad With Their Children.
Ambazonia Land of FREEDOM. IT IS THE FLY WHICH BROUGHT DOWN THE ELEPHAN, Ambazonia has risen and LCR is falling apart in every area and aspect. no hope in and for LRC , I always thank GOD I am not from LRC but from Southern Kamerun.
@ Epe Dipanda, You That Were Trained To Understand Differences, Can You Explain Why 1) Only In Nw That We Were Still Fighting Tribal Wars? 2) Why In Nigeria People Are Still Killing Each Other More Than In Kamerun (In War)? Why Did Mugabe Not Follow Your So Called “indirect Rule”? Why Call Those You Think Follow A Colonial Master’s Way Of Doing Things “SLAVES”WHILE CALLING FOR ANOTHER COLONIAL MASTER’S WAY OF DOING THINGS & YOU ARE SURE NOT TO BE ” A SLAVE” AS WELL?