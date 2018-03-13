Deadly clashes between troops, ADF forces leave Nguti on the brink

Journal du Cameroun | The People of Nguti in Kupe-Munanenguba Division of the South West Region, woke up this Tuesday, March 13, 2018, and discovered that they were caught in a cross fire between Cameroon security operatives and some gunmen believe to by elements of the Ambazonia Defence Forces(ADF).

According to information gathered, the restoration forces launched an attack on the Nguti Gendarmerie Brigade at the early hours of dawn and there were sustained shootings between the security operatives and the gunmen.

Most of the villagers who got up, took to the forest, which has been serving as safe havens for them for months now, since the Anglophone Crisis became bloody in the area.

Speaking to one of our sources in Nguti this morning by telephone, the source confirmed that they were woken up by incessant gunshots.

He said as he was speaking to journalducameroun.com that morning he was already taking refuge in the forest. He regretted that this was happening barely 72 hours after he was forced to pay colossal amount of money to the gendarmerie officers to liberate his son, who was arrested on Sunday, February 18, 2018, after troops invaded the area.

It would be recalled that on the aforementioned date, some unidentified gunmen attacked the Babensi I Mixed Control Post in Nguti and killed a student gendarmerie officer at the post, Degoume Jean Claude.

After the death of Degoume Jean Claude, troops invaded Nguti, arresting and beating all those found in the village. Since the February 18 incident, relative calm returned to the area until today’s event

Meanwhile, journalducameroun.com could not immediately confirm the alleged death of the newly commissioned Brigade Commander of Nguti Mixed Control Post, Longsti Robert Guy Beline. However, going by our source, they will certainly be casualties after the intense gun battle.