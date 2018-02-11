Debutant Samuel Eto’o inspires Konyaspor to first away win of the season

GOAL | 56 minutes was all the four-time African footballer of the Year required to help the Anatolian Eagles grab their first maximum points on the road

Samuel Eto’o got off the mark as Konyaspor registered a 2-1 win over Alanyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Following his move to Konya in the January transfer window, the 36-year-old made his debut at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium and played a role in helping Mehmet Ozdilek’s side grab maximum points.

Eto’o stepped forward to give the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

Four minutes later, Douglas restored parity for the hosts but Omer Sahiner’s 40th-minute effort was enough to hand the Anatolian Eagles their first league win on the road in the ongoing campaign.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea forward was replaced in the 56th minute while DR Congo’s Wilfred Moke endured a torrid outing as he got sent off for the visitors after receiving a second yellow card in the 64th minute.

The win at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium moved Konyaspor to the 16th spot in the Turkish Super Lig log. They now have 20 points from 21 games – a point adrift of safety.

They welcome third-placed Besiktas to the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium for their next league fixture on February 16.