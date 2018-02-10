Decentralisation is not a solution to the anglophone problem in Cameroon – Akere Muna

Journal du Cameroun | I write this article against the backdrop of popular demand to clarify public opinion on the two concepts of Decentralization and Federation and how decentralization will not be the solution to the Anglophone problem in Cameroon.
I base my submission on what I see as the most comprehensive definition of the Anglophone problem articulated by the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda. The Key issues highlighted by their definition are:
The failure of successive governments of Cameroon, since 1961, to respect and implement the articles of the Constitution that uphold and safeguard what British Southern Cameroons brought along to the Union in 1961 (Legacy),
The flagrant and constant disregard for the Constitution, The cavalier management of the 1972 Referendum which took out the foundational element (Federalism) of the 1961 Constitution.
The 1984 Law amending the Constitution, which gave the country the original East Cameroon name (The Republic of Cameroon) and thereby erased the identity of the West Cameroonians from the original union, The deliberate and systematic erosion of the West Cameroon cultural identity which the 1961 Constitution sought to preserve and protect by providing for a bi-cultural federation.Decentralization is a political system which is the direct opposite of Centralized government. From 1972 to present, Cameroon has been a centralized state. This means power in concentrated at the center and all services are delivered from there.
Over the years this system has failed to satisfactorily deliver services to Cameroon explaining the unrest of the early 1990s. In 1996, the government grudgingly gave to the mounting pressure and introduced a decentralized constitution. This was followed by the decentralization laws of 2004.
These measures have not been able to solve the problems Cameroonians are facing talk less of the specific problems faced by Anglophones in Cameroon. Bad governance has persisted, corruption has been unabated, chasing of files has become more complicated, unemployment has been increasing, moral values have decayed, tribalism and nepotism have been upheld, and you name the rest.
Decentralization which was introduced as a panacea to solve problems of centralization has therefore not produced the desired results.
The reasons are not hard to find. Decentralization means the agenda is determined by the top and devolved or passed down to the decentralized units. By implication therefore, decentralization is top down. It is the top that decides how much power it wants to release to the lower levels. The decentralized units there just execute the policies and accountability is to the top. Decentralized units do not have constitutional safeguards and can be dismantled by the central authority.
This system does not meet up with the demands of democracy where power is with the base and accountability is to the people and not the leaders.
Let us examine the typical case of Cameroon where several political parties run the councils. Leadership of the councils is elected by the population. As such accountability is normally supposed to be to the electorate. However, with the practice of decentralization, the leadership of the councils (Mayors) are forced to implement the agenda of the party in power which defines polices at the top. Parties of the opposition therefore have to implement policies that are defined by the party in power. The population is deprived of the power of citizen control.
Some mayors find themselves in the difficult position of fulfilling the promises they made to their electorate since they have to be accountable to the top and not the bottom. This makes accountability difficult and betrays the argument that Cameroon is a democracy.
The central authority also uses the powers at the center to distribute resources. Decentralized units which belong to the opposition parties are openly discriminated in the allocation of these resources.
Federalism on the other hand is a political system where the central government and regional governments share power and decision making. The autonomy of regional units is constitutionally rooted in federalism. So, federalism is about the autonomy of the regions. Federalism allows regions a constitutionally legitimate basis on which they can disagree with the center or indeed with other regions. It is therefore not surprising that countries formed through a union of autonomous entities like Southern Cameroons and La Republique in 1961 would more likely want to maintain their autonomy within a federal structure.
That is the case with Cameroon. Southern Cameroons came into the union as an autonomous entity and sort to protect such autonomy through a federation. If Southern Cameroons’ forefathers of reunification were not given guarantees that they were to retain the legacy they brought into the union, they would likely not have gone into the deal. That is why they see any move that does not protect this autonomy as a threat and a betrayal of confidence by the other party to the union.
In federal systems, the central government cannot overrule the federated states because power belongs first to the regional states. It is the regions that give power to the Federal government to manage issues of national security and foreign relations. The Federated states have the authority to decide on their programs and run them, determine the leaders to rule them and are accountable to the electorate. Sovereignty is shared between the Federal structure and the Federal government at the central level.
With the Federal system, you will agree with me that the guarantees being asked for by the Anglophones would be guaranteed by the constitution. They will develop their programs, run their affairs, consolidate their legacy and participate fully in public debate. Accountability will be to the electorate and leadership will be legitimate. Constitutional change will be the subject of a referendum and not a decision of the central authority as we have today.
I therefore conclude on the note that Federalism and only Federalism will solve the problems of the Anglophones in Cameroon. Decentralization will be administering malaria treatment to a patient suffering from Diarrhea.
This swamp dweller thinks he can drain himself out of the swamp by engaging in mind games. He’s the product and one of the masterminds of the statusquo. He’s not saying much about how he intends to beat elecam to win elections, he now wants to talk about the form of state. Going in for elections is already accepting a centralized system animated by structures like elecam. Why did you go in for elections without first making sure the form of state you want is in place. Selling after the market!
I am very much disappointed, this man just shot himself in the foot with his idea. CAMEROON IS ONE AND WILL REMAIN ONE,
WE ALL NEED DECENTRALIZATION.
i thought Ben Muna and Akere Muna are two different persons and not all are looking to take part in the fake elections of la republique??? which one are you people complaining……As to my opinion, separation is the only solution to the anglophone problem if the both states still love to separate in peace, if not they will still separate after much blood. There are 1001 reasons and proves that the citizens of both states cannot only live together, but will never live together.Nobody need to wear eye glasses before seeing the reality. Force of arguement and arguement of force can never move together.
I thought you guys have beeen singing the songs of Decentralization for about ten years now ? How many f***king years do u guys need to implement that crap ?
SINCE THE FORM OF THE STATE IS A NO-GO-AREA.
The Anglophone Question can therefore be resolved by WAR
NO DIALOGUE WITH LRC TERRORISTS
**** THE WORST POLITICAL BLUNDER OF BIYA (RIP) *****
By his decree No 001 of 4 February 1984 Biya single-handedly declared the name of the country as The Republic of Cameroon which was the name it acquired at Independence in 1960 before Joining with Southern Cameroons in 1961.
This illegal annexation of the Southern Cameroons
1. facilitated the creation of several opposition groups
2. sowed the seeds of Division in the Country
3. Created many enemies against the regime
4. destroyed the spirit of patriotism in the Country
Simply put, the changing of the name of the country to LRC will be considered by historians as the last nail in the coffin of the INFORMAL UNION between SC and LRC.
The UNWINNABLE war of BIYA ( RIP ) can NEVER EVER make the country “one and indivisible. The informal union is FINITO.
“An annexed people is always for a king or an Emperor a matter of complex problems for his own people are always divided on the annexation like the annexed people themselves: he always has sleepless nights over them until the annexed people free themselves by sword or by negotiation, for the ashes of annexation are never completely cold” Michiavelo Machiaveli
@ MVOMEKA
you are disillusioned.
if you can go and join those terrorists that will be a great idea.
you are just talking no action.
Pharaon,
The illeterare school master speaking the French of pig feeders, what do you and Zam Zam say about the fact that Niat Njifenji has been electrocuted by Pinguiss and his brethren and will quietly retire to Bangante while his and your masters pick who ever should be president? You know you are just tools for propaganda. You and Zam Zam are merely cheerleaders, who could sell their birthright for few ounces of gold!
Massa, theyhave proven to that man that he will not have a taste of etoudi not to talk of taking part in the designation of the next beti man who will enhance biya to continue rulling from the grave. And the worst thing is that francophones are drinking and sleeping calling for the extermination of the anglophones while a constitutional coup is taking place in day light and in their faces. biya is gone and the announcement will be made few weeks for the pr elections and the cpdm beti junta will impose their candidate, everything being controlled by the constitutional council…..well planned to fool the bamilike who were thinking they will have a last word to say…kikikiki. Southern cameroons must leave those liars as early as possible
Because HE Sissiku had given out the gloomy pic of a new country he had in mind,
the opposite, has intensified every effort to thwart it.
Decentralization or federalism, can not solve the political divide.
Separation to which a people – Ambalanders, remain free to take their own future
into their hands, is the best option. Akere is aware of this fact, but for the CNU /
CHOP PEOPLE DEM MONEY blood of his father, that`s in his veins. Here, is where
he has failed and Etoude palace, will never be his home.
Hello, who will be reading the speech tonight?
Why is the word STATEHOOD, hard to define and accept?
Joshua,
‘Here is where he has failed, and Etoudi Palace will never be his home’, you prophesy!
For the very first time on this forum, you make a dire prophecy! Who would have imagined!
That said, the word statehood is ALL about institutions, and that is why it is hard for some of you to define and accept. It is not a Kondry meeting where drunkards congregate with their massive potbellies and dabble in statecraft.
Oh, and by the way, let us assume that decentralization and federalism cannot solve the ‘political divide’, as you say… so when you separate, you will have some type of Paradise where everything will be perfect and free… even the helluva buttocks?!!! Then, the jubilant SW children will be rejoicing to see their resources being used for the benefit of the NW! You check?!!!
Akere Muna,
Your earthbound treatise on decentralization and federation is simply banal!!!!! It is advisable to surround yourself with folks who are knowledgeable in those political systems just so you avert the type of blunder that was committed by your father and his gang of political adventurers.
You must begin by assessing both the essence and appropriacy of the expression ‘bi-cultural federation’ in a country with a myriad of cultural identities as Cameroon.
Even in federal systems, the central government has primacy and preponderance of power. Nigeria has a federal system, and the central government evicted Sesekoko from Nigeria.
Decentralization has two types: decongestion (top-down) and devolution (bottom-up). Federalism has several formats based on political context.
Several months ago, you were for a ten state federation, recently you called federation nonsense. Either you’ve entered a land of no return in drug taking or your pseudo intellectualism has got the best of you!
@ Ras Metuge,
You are hateful little man. You’ll have to live ten thousand more lives to be half the man Akere Muna is.
What a waste…
The problem with your inept remark, as outrageous as the remark may sound is that it seems sensible to you! It is possible that after all these years on this forum, my shoes are still too big for you. Unless you can negate what I stated, you will keep on writhing in the glare of total humiliation.
mr Ras Tuge, i am surprise to read your opinion again, where is the one and indivisible cameroUn that i use to hear you sing here? it seem as you will end up being a pioneer member of separatist kikikikiki
Banga Eyes,
I struck you dumb once more! Look for a way out of that public embarrassment by claiming to be my teacher or call that Bami child maquisard to come and ramble endlessly.
Federation in 1961 was a farce it will remain a farce for eternity
You can Federate with equals on the form of the state but
East Cameroon has no authority over their state because they have a contract signed with France about what kind of government they must have.
How can a dependent entity East Cameroon guarantee the terms of a Federation with East Cameroon when France has the right to overrule their territory , government, economy, education, resources etc
A slave on the plantation can’t sell the plantation to another slave because he owns nothing.
It is time to run away from the plantation!
You shall remain slaves to France for eternity. You must die trying to run away the future will never be bright
Exhibit A is Haiti the oldest francophonie state? Poverty, Despair etc
@Lum the real debate is neither France nor the government but greediness/selfishness of your like. You can even adopt Dollar or Euro as currency if you nurtured the same foolish mentality many have been displaying here,it will be useless.All is about mentally Lum.
I mentality
A house built on sand is bound to crumble no matter how you support it thereafter. It’s time to go back to the drawing board to review the foundational plan!!!
The future is an amazing concept, it often runs faster than the past because it is fueled by the present.
We will never yield. You can burn down the entire West Cameroon we will rebuild Buea from scratch.