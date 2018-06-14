Decentralisation – PM Yang Explains Functioning, Perspectives

Cameroon Tribune | The Prime Minister answered questions asked by three Members of the National Assembly during a question time plenary sitting of the House on June 13, 2018.
The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang during a question time plenary sitting of the National Assembly on June 13, 2018 chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril answered questions ranging from the revenue from forest exploitation, functioning and perspectives of the decentralisation process in Cameroon and measures taken by government to tackle the scourge of the abusive sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks.
He answered Hon. Hermine Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya’s questions on the overbearing nature of administrative authorities in the decentralisation process and why the Regions have not yet gone operation despite the fact that it is enshrined in the 1996 Constitution. Philemon Yang quoting Article 55 (2) of the Constitution said, “Regional and local authorities shall be public law corporate bodies.
They shall have administrative and financial autonomy in the management of regional and local interests. They shall be freely administered by councils elected under conditions laid down by law.” Concerning the involvement of the administrative authorities, he quoted paragraph 3 of Article 55 of the Constitution which provides that, “The State shall exercise supervisory powers over regional and local authorities, under conditions laid down by law.”
He said the creation of the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development on March 2, 2018 was prove of the President of the Republic’s commitment to accelerate the decentralisation process. He said that during the Council of Ministers Meeting on March 15, 2018, President Paul Biya instructed that he was, “expecting detailed proposals and a timeline for fast-tracking the ongoing decentralisation process.”
Answering Hon. Robert Bapooh Lipot’s question decrying the fact that alcoholic drinks are now accessible to all strata of the society including students and pupils with disastrous social and health consequences, PM Yang said the fight against alcoholism was the concern of all. He cited measures government has taken to regulate the consumption, sales and advertisement of alcoholic drinks.
He also cited legislation governing forest exploitation to answer the question on forest revenue asked by Hon. Paul Danata on behalf of Hon Brigitte Mebande.
A government of day-dreamers, by day-dreamers, for day-dreamers. They are still talking about DECENTRALISATION.
DICTATOR BIYA’S SH*THOLE UNWINNABLE WAR CONTINUES….
Ma Broda you said it all.
The shilthole description is the most appropriate.
They have a rogue army in West Cameroon fighting a war they declared on us and they are making Kumbaya about Decentralisation.
How did we in West Cameroon come to join East Cameroon?
For those who wondered not all black Africans are alike we are very different people, we will never understand each other not in a 100yrs.
Biya East Mungo is their high priest adored and worshiped, West Mungo he is seen as a descendent of Lucifer.
The majority blame Anglophones for the war declared on Anglophones by Biya but praise Biya for ruining the country and declaring war.
Destroying Anglophones is the only agenda on the Yaoundé government, but we will make sure we take them with us to France as refugees.
@Lum,
The hidden agenda of Biya and by extension France is to exterminate the youths of SC in order that citizens of LRC can repopulate SC.
That is the reason they do not want any peaceful solution to the impasse.
Any mentally healthy person knows that DECENTRALISATION will never resolve the Anglophone Question. However, LRC is always proposing it as the solution in order to buy time. They need time to continue perpetrating genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC.
AND GUESS WHAT???
Unfortunately for Biya and France, Southern Cameroonians have FINALLY taken their collective destiny into their own hands to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
The war will continue until the problem is resolved.
Achieving the FINAL solution to the Anglophone Question might take 5, 10 or 99 years. However, it will be gotten this time around come rain come shine.
The present momentum is UNSTOPPABLE, Dictator Biya’s war is UNWINNABLE. In the end, there will be NEGOTIATIONS since all wars always end with negotiation.
22 years after na now dem want implement decentralization.
Alhaji Umaru: What is this RDPC ?
Owona Awana: Rigueur a Depasse le Peuple Camerounais.
Father Ambrois: And SDF?
Chretien: Soap Don Finish before 2035.
Le chien aboie, la caravane passe. That’s all i have to say. Keep barking, one and indivisible Cameroon is moving forward.
Toothless Dogs for Evil Biya