Déclaration de M. Mohamadou Ahidjo sur l’actualité politique nationale

Profitant de quelques revendications d’ordre socio-professionnel formulées par quelques organisations des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, revendications que du reste les pouvoirs publics sont entrain d’examiner avec bienveillance, une poignée d’activistes ont entrepris des actions inconsidérées, susceptibles de mettre à mal l’unité nationale que nos parents ont patiemment et avec opiniâtreté forgée et de compromettre nos efforts pour le développement national.
Rien, aujourd’hui, ne peut justifier que l’on parle de sécession, ni même de fédéralisme ; le Cameroun étant désormais un Etat unitaire décentralisé.
Le destin ayant voulu que je sois le fils aîné du président Ahmadou Ahidjo, j’ai eu le privilège de l’entendre parler en privé de la conférence de Foumban, du processus d’unification et de l’Unité nationale. J’ai ainsi pu être un témoin de l’histoire. Et aujourd’hui, face à la propagation des replis identitaires et au risque de division de ce pays que nous aimons tant, je suis dans l’obligation morale de dire ce que je sais.
De ce que mon père, le président Ahmadou Ahidjo disait de la conférence de Foumban, il ne s’agissait pas d’un marchandage. A Foumban, des Camerounais se sont librement retrouvés pour s’unir de manière indissoluble dans un Etat uni et indivisible.
Et c’est à l’issue de cette conférence qu’est née la République fédérale du Cameroun devenue par la suite République unie du Cameroun en raison des impératifs de développement et la bonne gestion de nos faibles ressources financières.
Avec le président Paul Biya, il y a eu un renforcement de cette unité nationale. En effet, sous son impulsion, l’usage de l’anglais et du français s’est développé comme l’atteste la prolifération des écoles bilingues et des écoles anglophones.
Au plan international, le président Biya a défendu et promu la spécificité biculturelle du Cameroun à travers l’adhésion de notre pays au Commonwealth et à la Francophonie. Le bilinguisme anglais-français est désormais un élément d’indentification du Cameroun.
Je suis convaincu que la mise en place rapide d’une véritable décentralisation de notre pays mettra fin à ces remous de surface. Certes, beaucoup reste encore à faire, mais nous y parviendrons si nous réussissons à maintenir notre union, notre cohésion et notre solidarité.
(é) Mohamadou AHIDJO
Ambassadeur itinérant,
Présidence de la République
il y a une difference entre le bilinguisme et la culture anglophone ou francophone en ce qui concerne les Cameroons. La seule parametre pour messurer s,il y a un probleme anglophone ou pas, au Cameroun, c,est une REFERANDOM. The word federalism and to a greater extend seperation has given a terrible sleepless night to these vultures to the extent that even hungry mallam is coming out from his hole to give lectures. I think its too late for La Rep du Cameroun. He should have enlightened us on how his father and la Rep du cameroun have respected the conditions agreed upon at the Foumban conference
This is pure rubbish man !!! what is he saying ? we are tired of living in a country we called ours as slaves. where, we know that our future is vague. Not forgetting that we are always rejected and called either “bamenda man or biafran”. what sort of unity are you talking about, when we are out rightly told by a minister that we can never rule this nation …… ?
we all know that a slave does not have a right to claim his master’s property. this is exactly our situation here and yet you are all shamelessly calling us as citizens of a country where we are given equal rights with the others…!. not even the clause of the UNITY you are talking about are being respected. Before this unity took place, some terms and conditions were put forth for contemplations and both parties representatives signed. Now the million dollar question is ……… are we respecting these terms ?. you all know the answer.
so why are we singing this old- new songs again ? we know about your thrash. a man who betrayed your father’s trust….., and now you are compensated with a small post at the presidency; and now you are singing hallelluh ya choir songs . where is your office ? one thing is sure, we must one day win this fight that we just started……
He is a fool. He should not talk when men are talking. His father`s corpse is waiting for him to bring back to Cameroon for a befitting burial in Garoua, he is there running his mouth on things he doesn`t know or master.
How the regime has failed us (west Cameroon) by using the following phrases;
Cameroon is one and indivisible. (This is the worst slogan ever)
I am not an anglophone, Je ne suis pas francophone , I am a Cameroonian
There is no anglophone problem
A few disgruntle thugs are behind the strike
Victoria is now Limbe (this is not patriotism, this is wiping out an important element of SC history)
United Republic of Cameroon
The flag is more important than lives lost.
Decentralisation
Bilingualism
Poverty na sick.He Needs a Job and some cash like the sister.being the son or daughter of a Former president does not mean you should run your mouth in history that you have no idea.Children of Foncha,Muna,Enderly should also make Statements.
The Ahijo or what so ever you call yourself,go and please Biya so that he can give you power,fool,like father like son,after the 6 April coup your father did succeed now you are trying your own luck by talking rubbish to please Biya regime.
Your father is buried in a shallow grave in a foreign land but you have the effrontery to lecture People about the so-called paradise called LRC.
The momentum for the Liberation of the Anglophones from that God-forsaken Union is unstoppable
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
M. Ahidjo was not in Foumban. He is only narrating what his father told him.
It is therefore imperative for him to read the Resignation letter of the Person who represented Southern Cameroonians in Foumban.
*****Dr. J.N. Foncha’s Resignation Letter****
Yaounde, 9th June 1990
Your Excellency,
RESIGNATION FROM THE CPDM
I have the honour to inform Your Excellency that after careful
consideration and careful thought, I have decided to address to you my
resignation from the Cameroon’s People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM)
and my reasons for resigning are as follows:
The CPDM which elected me as its first National Vice President is the
party which forms the GOC and has been responsible for shaping
government policies.
As the National Vice President of the party, I have found it
impossible to use my exalted position to help in any way shape or
influence the policies of the party and nation because:
1) Demands by me for audience with the Chairman (President) of the
party to discuss issues have been systematically turned down.
2) Several memos and representations I have made in writing on several
important national issues have been ignored.
During my political career which spans over forty years, I headed the
group that campaigned for and got the peoples of the then the
Southern Cameroons to vote for unification, after which I went from
village to village in the then East Cameroun at the risk of my life to
calm terrorism which existed at the time. I even housed some
Cameroonians wanted in East Cameroon. I successfully had them
reconcile with the Ahidjo government. I missed being shot down on my
way from Bafang on a peace making mission.
After unification, a lot of Cameroonians had confidence in me and when
the first Presidential elections were coming up, many people urged me
to stand against President Ahidjo. I decided to go for the Vice
Presidency instead in order to avoid unnecessary conflict and further
bloodshed.
When President Ahidjo decided to get rid of me as the Vice President,
a lot of Cameroonians sympathized with me and urged me to make an
issue out of it, but for the love of peace, I came back quietly to
live in my village as a private citizen.
After settling in my village, I was occasionally consulted on some
national issues and I accepted to serve the people of Cameroun in
whatever capacity it pleased the powers that be to put me. When the
leadership of Cameroun changed hands and Your Excellency became the
President of the Republic and eventually head of the CNU, I assured
Your Excellency that I was at your disposal and ready from my
experience to give you advice you may need on national issues.
1) Unfortunately this was not to be as it became clear to me that I
had become an irrelevant nuisance that had to be ignored and
ridiculed.
– I was to be used now only as window dressing and not listened to. I
am most of the time summoned to meetings by radio without any courtesy
of my consultation on the agenda.
2) All projects of the former West Cameroon I had either initiated or
held very dear to my heart had to be taken over, mismanaged and
ruined, e.g. Cameroon Bank, West Cameroon Marketing Board, WADA in
Wum, West Cameroon Cooperative Movement.
3) Whereas I spent all my life fighting to have a deep sea port in
Limbe(Victoria) developed, this project had to be shelved and instead
an expensive pipeline is to be built from SONARA in Limbe to Douala in
order to pipe the oil to Douala.
4) All the roads in West Cameroon my government had either built,
improved or maintained were allowed to deteriorate making Kumba-Mamfe,
Mamfe-Bamenda, Bamenda-Wum-Nkambe, Bamenda-Mom inaccessible by road.
Projects were shelved even after petrol produced enough money for
building them and the Limbe sea port.
5) All progress of employment, appointments, etc. meant to promote
adequate regional representation in government and its services have
been revised or changed at the expense of those who stood for TRUTH
and justice. They are identified as “Foncha-man” and put aside.
6) The anglophone Cameroonian whom I brought into the Union have been
ridiculed and referred to as “les Biafrians”, les enemies dans la
maison”, “les traites’, etc., and the constitutional provisions which
protected this anglophone minority have been suppressed, their voices
drowned while the rule of the gun has replaced the dialogue which
anglophones cherish very much.
7) The national media has been used by the government through people
who never voted for unification to misinform the citizens about
Bamenda, deliberate lies have been told over the mass media all in an
attempt to isolate the anglophone Cameroonians who voted for
unification
and subject them to hatred and more discrimination and
harassment from other Cameroonians.
8) Embezzlement of Public funds in all forms and illegal exportation
of our currency by the privileged class seems to go without reprimand
but is rather condoned.
9) The constitution which I have held and preached as the supreme law
of the land is in many respects being ignored or manipulated… Let
the CPDM not move towards the direction where it will find itself
collapsing faster than many of the “strong” governments that have
collapsed in recent memory. My resignation is effective from today the
9th June 1990.
Thank You.
I have the Honor to be
Yours Respectfully,
Dr. J.N. Foncha
Thank God that everything is on paper that, we can read and understand where the whole problem started.After reunification the francophones taught that, the Anglophones has fallen into their trap.Which was a very poor mentality.I classify everything under abused of confidence which is punishable by law.Everything in the reunification was been violated by Ahidjo and his regime through marginalization of the Anglophones.The more you ill-treated somebody the more the person become strong.And after some time, stronger than you.All this goes with the blessing of the Lord because he sees everything ,and the is no partiality in his sight.But yet many people lay the blame on Dr.John Ngu Foncha,claiming that, he was selfish in the whole deal.If John Ngo Foncha was money minded or interested in position, then, he wouldn’t had resigned.This are simple things that we have to reason and understand how disappointed Foncha felt.People like Muna simply had to continued because they saw the suppression and the was no way to resist but rather to continue and created space for penetration.Papa Foncha, RIP.Judging from your reactions, you were a God fearing somebody and God heard your players.Reunification was like a training that God wanted Southern Cameroonians to go through.And I think we have graduated.God has make us stronger than the francophones because they ill-treated us.
@Rudolf, can you put that your God in the room and talk politics alone, according to you god is blessing west cameroon and not East cameroon. Where is that God for the past 55yearrs of anglophone agony. why is it so difficult for africans to understand the illussion and cruel deception epitomised in the name of God. Hardwork is the altimate solution to life as it ends here on Earth god kikikiki god kikikik god kikikiki
We need to ignore this guy and the Ahidjo family. In spite of the fact that Ahidjo was
president of LRC, political events in post Ahidjo days, don`t show his relevance or
importance.
Instead, we are `go for before for back`. as the song goes.
Weh Massa a plague has surely caught this man’s Rams in the bush and he is looking for replenishment! Sorry my man you are just a reminder of old wounds and our revolution does not distinguish fresh from old. We have carved the same coffins for you. It’s one size fits all. Nyamfukah! Wuna dong ting say anglophone man di just Shidong listen to any French-inspired crap littered with elements of corruption!
A good seed, produced good fruits.
These are simple evidence that,Ahidjo was worsted than Biya.I recommend Biya to be better than him because Biya has proven to be civilized even thus, the is still marginalization of the Anglophones.The marginalization is not like the days of Ahidjo.I remembered in the days of Ahidjo when he will deployed military men to Southern Cameroon for tax collection of 3500frs.They will started by 3.00PM in the night to do Kale-Kale.People will sit on mud water, and if you don’t pay that 3500frs,you won’t be liberated.While in the North, nothing as such was done.They pay their own voluntary.Instead of Ahidjo children to become great politician by using their father good deeds and motivate their political career with, they instead submit to Biya regime, their father enemy.Was he really their father enemy?NO.They know how evil their father was, that is why they have decided to submit.The children must profit from the deeds of their parents, and the children must suffer some effects for the deeds of their parents.In the days of Ahidjo it was total imperialism.
Ahidjo was good.
Biya is better.
An Anglophones will be the best.
No PARTIALITY, THIS IS THE TURN FOR AN ANGLOPHONE PRESIDENT.
What do Southern Cameroonian expect from this imbecile? His father thought that by closing down the Yoke hydroelectric plan, the WADA farm, refusal to put asphalt on the Mamfe-Kumba highway, the Bamenda-Mamfe highway, the Bamenda Ring road, refusal to develop the Limbe port, closure of the Tiko and Bali airports, disbanding of the elite West Cameroon Mobile wing force to name but a few will result in the total assimilation of Cameroon West of the Mungo. To add insult to injury was the prevailing idea that brute force by a barbaric army was going to creat fear in the Cameroonian West of the Mungo as a way to finalize the assimilation process. Fortunately, the rationale human being can only tolerate injustice up to a certain point at which time they will resolve to take a stand no matter what. The November events in Bamenda, Buea, Kumba and Kumbo is the final straw that break the camels back. The mistreatment of adults as if they were some small town thieves was beyond comprehension, the brutalizations of students or worst still breaking into the living quarters of female students to rape them by thugs in the name of an army finally made the justification for a divided Cameroon to be very compelling.
Besides that like Fai Wirba eloquently put it, “We were never conquered by Cameroon East of the Mungo”. The coming together of the two countries was base on a gentleman agreement. Now that we have decided that we do not want to be part of that creation at the Foumban conference, what is the problem?
That being said, we do not want some lunatic trying to tell us what they have limited comprehensions about.
Why is it so difficult for the Majority Francophone to read the resignation letter of Foncha, or listen to the speech given by Mr Wirba, Mola Njoh Litumbe, Mr Gordji Dinka, Mr Ebenezar Akwanga etc To understand that the Anglophone problem in Cameroon is not a problem of Language/
Fact is more Anglophones speak French than francophone speak English in Cameroon so we know all to well it is not a problem of language.
Does an Irish automatically become English because he speaks English?
We are talking about denying our history and existence before 1961, we are talking about Systemic marginalization through government policies of assimilation, forced Francophonization without regard for the people of west Cameroon nor the current constitution of LRC.
It is true we must go our separate ways because there is no doubt we will never be understood by the other side, they have a script they are reading off to anyone who talks to them about the problems of west Cameroon. ” We are one and Indivisible, We are a Bilingual country, My Children speak English, We are made up of 10 regions, We have different ethnic groups in Cameroon, Francophones Live in NW/SW, All Cameroonians have the same problems of light water and electricity like Anglophones.”
This is not the Anglophone problem my fellow East Cameroonians, You will have to get Honest with your own elite or one day wake up and see that there is a republic of Southern Cameroons sooner than later. Hopefully before 2061 to mark the hundred anniversary of this nightmare called LRC.
We can not be under a police state in the land of our forefathers, we call on Epasamoto, Nyango na Mouna to ensure that this volcano must erupt.
All francophone man now don ton massa professor for teach we wetin be we problem.
“It is Ironical that a Whiteman is lecturing a Blackman why Slavery was so beneficial to the black race because at least they were secure on the plantation”