Déclaration de M. Mohamadou Ahidjo sur l’actualité politique nationale

Profitant de quelques revendications d’ordre socio-professionnel formulées par quelques organisations des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, revendications que du reste les pouvoirs publics sont entrain d’examiner avec bienveillance, une poignée d’activistes ont entrepris des actions inconsidérées, susceptibles de mettre à mal l’unité nationale que nos parents ont patiemment et avec opiniâtreté forgée et de compromettre nos efforts pour le développement national.

Rien, aujourd’hui, ne peut justifier que l’on parle de sécession, ni même de fédéralisme ; le Cameroun étant désormais un Etat unitaire décentralisé.

Le destin ayant voulu que je sois le fils aîné du président Ahmadou Ahidjo, j’ai eu le privilège de l’entendre parler en privé de la conférence de Foumban, du processus d’unification et de l’Unité nationale. J’ai ainsi pu être un témoin de l’histoire. Et aujourd’hui, face à la propagation des replis identitaires et au risque de division de ce pays que nous aimons tant, je suis dans l’obligation morale de dire ce que je sais.

De ce que mon père, le président Ahmadou Ahidjo disait de la conférence de Foumban, il ne s’agissait pas d’un marchandage. A Foumban, des Camerounais se sont librement retrouvés pour s’unir de manière indissoluble dans un Etat uni et indivisible.

Et c’est à l’issue de cette conférence qu’est née la République fédérale du Cameroun devenue par la suite République unie du Cameroun en raison des impératifs de développement et la bonne gestion de nos faibles ressources financières.

Avec le président Paul Biya, il y a eu un renforcement de cette unité nationale. En effet, sous son impulsion, l’usage de l’anglais et du français s’est développé comme l’atteste la prolifération des écoles bilingues et des écoles anglophones.

Au plan international, le président Biya a défendu et promu la spécificité biculturelle du Cameroun à travers l’adhésion de notre pays au Commonwealth et à la Francophonie. Le bilinguisme anglais-français est désormais un élément d’indentification du Cameroun.

Je suis convaincu que la mise en place rapide d’une véritable décentralisation de notre pays mettra fin à ces remous de surface. Certes, beaucoup reste encore à faire, mais nous y parviendrons si nous réussissons à maintenir notre union, notre cohésion et notre solidarité.

(é) Mohamadou AHIDJO

Ambassadeur itinérant,

Présidence de la République

Cameroon Tribune