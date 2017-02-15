Des parlementaires du parti au pouvoir appellent Paul Biya à envisager la libération des leaders anglophones

Plusieurs parlementaires du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir) ont apporté ce mercredi leur soutien au chef de l’État Paul Biya dans sa gestion de la crise anglophone. Réunis à Bamenda, ils ont aussi appelé le Président à prendre en compte l’appel du peuple pour la libération des leaders du consortium de la société civile, détenus à Yaoundé.

À l’invitation de Simon Achidi Achu, vice-président du Sénat, sénateur RDPC du Nord-Ouest et ancien Premier ministre, plusieurs parlementaires du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest se sont réunis, ce mercredi 15 février, à l’hôtel Ayaba, à Bamenda, afin d’évoquer la crise anglophone qui secoue actuellement leurs deux régions.

Parmi les présents, selon un document dont Jeune Afrique a obtenu copie, figuraient notamment Fon Teche Njei II, Dingha Ignatius Bayin, qui faisait office de rapporteur, John Wanlo Chiamua, Awanga Zacharie, Enoh Lafon ou Fon Doh Gayonga III. Ceux-ci ont apporté leur soutien au président Paul Biya.

« Nous invitons l’élite politique des deux régions à accompagner les efforts du gouvernement dans la recherche de solutions, en s’investissant dans les actions de sensibilisation et d’éducation des communautés », explique le document, signé par Simon Achidi Achu et Dingha Ignatius Bayin. « Nous encourageons le chef de l’État à poursuivre dans ses courageux efforts pour mettre fin à la crise », peut-on encore lire.

Des comités de vigilance ?

Au-delà de ce soutien, logique de la part d’élus du parti au pouvoir, les parlementaires appellent également Paul Biya à « prendre en compte l’appel du peuple pour la libération des personnes détenues en lien avec la crise ». Une allusion, notamment, aux leaders du Consortium de la société civile anglophone, détenus à Yaoundé et dont le procès a été reporté au 23 mars prochain.

Enfin, les participants à la réunion enjoignent les populations de leurs régions à cesser les mouvements de grève et les opérations « ville morte ». Ils appellent à la création de groupes de vigilance dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest. Ceux-ci, explique le document, auraient pour mission d’assister l’administration et de veiller aux comportements dans leurs communautés.