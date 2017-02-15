Des parlementaires du parti au pouvoir appellent Paul Biya à envisager la libération des leaders anglophones

Plusieurs parlementaires du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir) ont apporté ce mercredi leur soutien au chef de l’État Paul Biya dans sa gestion de la crise anglophone. Réunis à Bamenda, ils ont aussi appelé le Président à prendre en compte l’appel du peuple pour la libération des leaders du consortium de la société civile, détenus à Yaoundé.
À l’invitation de Simon Achidi Achu, vice-président du Sénat, sénateur RDPC du Nord-Ouest et ancien Premier ministre, plusieurs parlementaires du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest se sont réunis, ce mercredi 15 février, à l’hôtel Ayaba, à Bamenda, afin d’évoquer la crise anglophone qui secoue actuellement leurs deux régions.
Parmi les présents, selon un document dont Jeune Afrique a obtenu copie, figuraient notamment Fon Teche Njei II, Dingha Ignatius Bayin, qui faisait office de rapporteur, John Wanlo Chiamua, Awanga Zacharie, Enoh Lafon ou Fon Doh Gayonga III. Ceux-ci ont apporté leur soutien au président Paul Biya.
« Nous invitons l’élite politique des deux régions à accompagner les efforts du gouvernement dans la recherche de solutions, en s’investissant dans les actions de sensibilisation et d’éducation des communautés », explique le document, signé par Simon Achidi Achu et Dingha Ignatius Bayin. « Nous encourageons le chef de l’État à poursuivre dans ses courageux efforts pour mettre fin à la crise », peut-on encore lire.
Des comités de vigilance ?
Au-delà de ce soutien, logique de la part d’élus du parti au pouvoir, les parlementaires appellent également Paul Biya à « prendre en compte l’appel du peuple pour la libération des personnes détenues en lien avec la crise ». Une allusion, notamment, aux leaders du Consortium de la société civile anglophone, détenus à Yaoundé et dont le procès a été reporté au 23 mars prochain.
Enfin, les participants à la réunion enjoignent les populations de leurs régions à cesser les mouvements de grève et les opérations « ville morte ». Ils appellent à la création de groupes de vigilance dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest. Ceux-ci, explique le document, auraient pour mission d’assister l’administration et de veiller aux comportements dans leurs communautés.
#Cameroun : les parlementaires du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest appelle Biya à prendre en compte l’appel pour libérer les leaders du consortium pic.twitter.com/faO83zc35q
— Mathieu OLIVIER (@MathieuOlivier) February 15, 2017
Mr CPDM, Biya spy publish my contribution or u do not want free expression.
Release without condition of all arrested bc of the anglophone issue, reactivation of internet and a frank discussion on the form of the union including a referendum and federation!
So basically, these so-called and self or RDPC-appointed West Cameroon leaders and crooks are asking for vigilante groups to be created to spy on and terrorize the people of West Cameroon as if the current arrests, torture, rapes and murders by the gendarmes and army is not enough.
What do they not understand about we want to be out of this fake union with the LRC?
Releasing those unlawfully arrested is not enough. The supporters and troops of the regime that have committed crimes against humanity must be brought to justice and a referendum organised for the people of West Cameroon to decide whether they want a federation or independence.
BTW, what are people like Achidi Achu still doing in Cameroon politics? He should have been long in retirement rather than still have his nose in the trough wasting the people’s resources.
LRC is a true description of a gerontologic kleptocracy and I am surprised that francophones are so timid to do anything about it.
There you go, inexperienced fellow! What did you expect? Are you feeling disillusioned now? You still think Ras Tuge is here to make you laugh? Ignore him and face your tribal fascists in the Northwest and get elevated!
You may not like Ras Tuge, but Ras Tuge is the medicine that is going to cure your madness no matter how bitter he may taste in your mouth, or sound in your ears.
When Musonge and Nnoko Mbele declared the need for vigilante groups in the Southwest to hunt down vandals from the Northwest, you all went like aaaahhhh, these old Southwest idiots! Now, your man Achidi Achu is echoing the same thing in his own province against his own people… and you are beat down; calling them RDPC-appointed crooks! Hhmmm, i thought CPDM parliamentarians are ELECTED officials! Or, are they appointed in the Northwest?!! Speaking of an educated element…. like seriously?
Francophones will rise against you because your so-called Consortium has endorsed secession, and thereby declaring war on the nation. Keep on dreaming… when you wake up, you will be longing to hear from me, but i will be long gone, and watching from miles away how your city is put under a state of emergency.
We are a bunch of contradictions, n’est-ce pas? Yesterday we were the darlings, the wonderful Android generation cajoled and coaxed with a promise of beautiful laptops but today we are being coerced and locked up in dungeons or left to move to Misselele in the South-West or Babadjou in the West to be able to use our old laptops.