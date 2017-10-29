Details of Biya-Guterres talks under wraps

APA – Yaoundé (Cameroon) The Cameroonian government has kept details of talks between President Paul Biya and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres under wraps.

Mr. Guterres who arrived in Yaounde from the Central African Republic, left overnight for New York following some two hours of talks with Mr Biya.

The details of the talks have not been made public.

The state media made a passing reference to the meeting, but could only recall that it was the second such talks between Biya and Guterres in as many months.

The two had met on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

According to well-informed sources however, the Cameroonian leader and the UN scribe spoke about the escalation of the armed conflict in the Central African Republic (CAR) where Cameroon has contributed peacekeepers.

Cameroon’s eastern region provides refuge for a massive influx of fleeing refugees from the CAR.

The two men must have talked about the socio-political crisis rocking Cameroon’s English-speaking regions in the North-West and South-West.

The UN recently expressed deep concern about the situation in those regions.

Mr. Guterres expressed the conviction that “a true and inclusive dialogue between the government and the communities of the North-West and South-West regions is the best way to preserve the country’s unity and stability.”

The UN scribe also stressed the importance of upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon, and urged all parties to refrain from actions that could lead to an escalation of tension and violence.

