Deux bateaux de la marine française en escale au Cameroun

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) – Deux bâtiments de la marine française ont fait escale dans les villes camerounaises de Douala (Littoral) et Kribi (Sud) dans le cadre de la sécurité et de travaux hydrographiques dans le Golfe de Guinée, rapporte un communiqué de l’ambassade de France rendu public jeudi à Yaoundé.
L’escale technique du navire «Commandant L’Herminier» a ainsi permis à son équipage de réaliser des formations opérationnelles au profit des marins camerounais.
La France, avec sa mission dénommée Corymbe, s’est en effet engagée à assurer la présence permanente d’un de ses bâtiments dans le Golfe de Guinée afin de participer à la sécurisation des eaux internationales, mais aussi à lutter contre la piraterie et le brigandage maritime en liaison avec les marines des pays riverains.
Le bateau à vocation scientifique «Laplace», pour sa part, doit pendant 15 jours effectuer une mission au large de Kribi afin de collecter des données pour les futures cartes d’accès du port en eau profonde, qui doit accueillir ses premiers navires cette année.
Selon le communiqué de l’ambassade de France, ces travaux s’inscrivent dans un vaste programme engagé par l’Hexagone pour la sécurisation des espaces maritimes africains.
SLAVE’S REVENGE
I’m the spirit of a slave from the days when it was chains
Cold days and rain, cotton fields and pain
Pressure on my brain, cause in my previous life
The slave master murdered my child and beat up my wife
He raped her twice, I heard her screaming for the demon spurt his semen
I closed my eyes and tried to fantasise that I was dreaming
Without no reason next morning accused of stealing
I was whipped upon my back until the nerve ends had no feeling
Subjected to the beating, I was kicked from floor to ceiling
Then forced to pick more cotton with my wounds open and bleeding
Because they started weeping as the blood started congealing
I was overcome by pain and couldn’t wait ’til I was sleeping
A couple of days past, again I heard my wife screaming
She shouted: ‘he’s killed our baby!’, now my eyes they started weeping
My wife was six months pregnant when subjected to the rape
He tortured the interior of her womb, caused the umbilical to break
So my son will never wake – he’s born dead, a tragic fate
I only hope my son will wait for his father at Zion’s gate
My mental state, I had to keep it strong, it’s for my wife’s sake
But everyday that I was living, man, my heart constantly ached
I knew there’d be a price to pay, might be a time to wake
But in the end I’ll have revenge upon that murderous snake
Sometimes I having sleep at night where I could see my son’s face
I’m just a slave, so I can only wish to see my son’s grave
I’m only glad that he weren’t born to live the life of a slave
Still getting whipped, beat and kicked, at a ripe and old age
Now I pray for the day that master makes some mistake
Just give me one chance and I stabbed ’em in his heart with a stake
Lynch him by his throat, strangle him ’til his vertebrae breaks
Step on his breast plate, smash every bone inside his rib cage
Now I know it’s wrong to hate, but I can’t help the way I feel
He keeps eating at me every day I’m working in the field
I have to get him back for my son, wife and the attack
On my back with a whip that almost made my spine snap
So I lay back and pray that I ain’t forced to payback
Before he dies, “Let me apologise!”, I make him say that
Look in his eyes before I ripped them from the sockets
Put them in my pockets, taking the keys to the slave’s main chains
And unlock it, free the slaves, burn the farm, free my wife and we run
Now we’re hiding from a posse of slave masters with guns
With fingers on the triggers, ready to deliver a bullet to heart
Kidney or liver of every slave nigga
But I’m not an afraid nigga, I figured that day would come
When I’d sacrifice my life in the name of my son
Colonial pact in manifestation…,