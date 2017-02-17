Home / Français / Deux bateaux de la marine française en escale au Cameroun

Deux bateaux de la marine française en escale au Cameroun

18 hours ago 2 Comments

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) – Deux bâtiments de la marine française ont fait escale dans les villes camerounaises de Douala (Littoral) et Kribi (Sud) dans le cadre de la sécurité et de travaux hydrographiques dans le Golfe de Guinée, rapporte un communiqué de l’ambassade de France rendu public jeudi à Yaoundé.

Commandant L’Herminier

L’escale technique du navire «Commandant L’Herminier» a ainsi permis à son équipage de réaliser des formations opérationnelles au profit des marins camerounais.

La France, avec sa mission dénommée Corymbe, s’est en effet engagée à assurer la présence permanente d’un de ses bâtiments dans le Golfe de Guinée afin de participer à la sécurisation des eaux internationales, mais aussi à lutter contre la piraterie et le brigandage maritime en liaison avec les marines des pays riverains.

Le bateau à vocation scientifique «Laplace», pour sa part, doit pendant 15 jours effectuer une mission au large de Kribi afin de collecter des données pour les futures cartes d’accès du port en eau profonde, qui doit accueillir ses premiers navires cette année.

Selon le communiqué de l’ambassade de France, ces travaux s’inscrivent dans un vaste programme engagé par l’Hexagone pour la sécurisation des espaces maritimes africains.

APAnews

