Deux chefs d’Ã©tablissements scolaires enlevÃ©s dans la zone anglophone (mÃ©dias)

africanews | Deux responsables dâ€˜Ã©coles publiques ont Ã©tÃ© rÃ©cemment kidnappÃ©s par des inconnus Buea au sud-ouest du Cameroun. Des observateurs pointent du doigt les sÃ©paratistes anglophones.
Interrogations, inquiÃ©tudes, angoisse, â€¦.Ã€ Buea comme dans tout le sud-ouest anglophone du Cameroun, les populations ont les mains sur la tÃªte depuis le 25 mai dernier. Jour oÃ¹, Georgiana Enanga Sanga, proviseur du collÃ¨ge public (GHS) Bolifamba Mile 16-Buea et Eric Ngoumba, principal de lâ€™AcadÃ©mie baptiste camerounaise Yoke-Muyuka.
Dâ€™aprÃ¨s des tÃ©moins citÃ©s par des mÃ©dias locaux, les deux responsables se trouvaient Ã bord dâ€™un vÃ©hicule de transport en commun qui a Ã©tÃ© interceptÃ© par quatre personnes munies dâ€™armes de guerre dont la marque nâ€™a pas Ã©tÃ© rÃ©vÃ©lÃ©e. Les assaillants ont pris Georgiana Enanga Sanga et Eric Ngoumba et les ont conduits Ã une direction inconnue, malgrÃ© les supplications dâ€™autres passagers.
Lâ€™arrivÃ©e jugÃ©e Â« tardive Â» des forces de sÃ©curitÃ© nâ€™a pas permis de rattraper les quatre ravisseurs. En attendant de les retrouver, les autoritÃ©s ont tenu Ã rassurer les Ã©lÃ¨ves et parents dâ€˜Ã©lÃ¨ves quant au bon dÃ©roulement des examens de fin dâ€™annÃ©e.
Sâ€™il est pour lâ€™instant difficile dâ€˜Ã©tablir un lien Ã©troit, ce kidnapping ressemble au mode opÃ©ratoire des sÃ©paratistes anglophones depuis le dÃ©clenchement en novembre 2016 de la crise dite anglophone.
Une crise nÃ©e lorsque les Camerounais des zones dâ€™expression anglophone ont commencÃ© Ã revendiquer entre autres, la rÃ©duction de la fracture infrastructurelle et la reprÃ©sentativitÃ© Ã©quitable dans les institutions par rapport aux autres rÃ©gions du pays. Les dialogues initiÃ©s par YaoundÃ©, les arrestations de leaders de la sÃ©cession et les multiples actions militaires ne suffisent pas jusquâ€™ici Ã faire baisser la tension.
ConsÃ©quence : il y a une sorte dâ€™enlisement de la crise. Avec dâ€™importants dÃ©gÃ¢ts collatÃ©raux. Au moins 45 militaires et plus de 600 civils ont dÃ©jÃ pÃ©ri du fait de cette crise anglophone, selon des ONG.
En outre, quelque 160 000 personnes ont dÃ» fuir leur logement Ã la suite des violences, selon lâ€™ONU, et 34 000 se sont rÃ©fugiÃ©es au Nigeria, dâ€™aprÃ¨s lâ€™agence nigÃ©riane de gestion des urgences (Sema).
When i hear people still talk about dialogue,it baffles me.Dialogue with who?The term we should be using now is negotiation,exchange of war prisoners and who is to pay reparation and so on.All the war prisoners like Mancho Bibbixy and co will be handed over to the Ambasonbian gov’t.Becos he is not a Cameroonian but Ambasonian.We all know where Cameroon and Ambasonia share boundary.Two different political entities since 1961.Lets finish this war of aggression first before we will know the reparations Cameroon will pay to the Ambasonain gov’t.
Message endorsed 100%.
Who elected those your terrorists as anglophone leaders? You can’t kidnap, behead our anglophone people and destroy our villages and turn around and pretend that you are fighting for our cause. Those your terrorist leaders should be beheaded just as members of their terrorist organisation have been beheading our people.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION WHEN THE GOV’T TALKS OF DIALOGUE IT’S NOT WITH YOU AMBAZONIA TERRORISTS. IT’S WITH ANGLOPHONE CAMEROONIANS. ALL THOSE YOUR LEADERS ARE GOING TO PAY FOR THE ATROCITIES THEY HAVE COMMITTED IN ANGLOPHONE AREAS INCLUDING THE KIDNAPPING OF THESE INNOCENT TEACHERS.
DO YOU THINK THE KIDNAPPING OF THESE TEACHERS IS GOING TO MAKE BIYA BLINk? EVIL PEOPLE. RWANDA WILL NEVER REPEAT ITSELF HERE IN OUR BELOVED CAMEROON. YOU WILL ALL BE KILLED VERY VERY SOON.
@bobjazz What the Ambasonian law enforcement officers are doing to people who do not comply with the Ambasonian law is what I call legitimate violence.The Ambasonain independence was declared on the 1st of October 2017.The Ambasonian gov’t makes the laws and enforce them-Reason why even the U.S has no choice but to abide to the Ambasonian legitimate violence to those anglophnes who live in the Ambasonian soil and refuses to abide by the rules.If the Ambasonian gov’t were terrorist,U.S would have called them terrorist.So,where does your gov’t stand,now that U.S recognises Ambasonian gov’t an its militia?jump into the lake?Your country,Cameroon will get serious international sanctions and reparations that even your fourth generation will not be able to pay.Continue destroying our country.
@bobjazz You are the one asking for Rwanda,but u will never get it.If we were asking for Rwanda,the Ambasonian law enforcement officers would have started killing Cameroonian civilians who live in Ambasonia,just the way Cameroon law enforcement officers are killing Ambasonian civilians.