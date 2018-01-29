Deux militaires blessés dans un accident de la circulation

Journal du Cameroun | Une voiture du Bataillon d’intervention rapide a fait un accident de la circulation vendredi matin aux environs de Mundemba, région du Sud-Ouest. Aucune perte en vie humaine n’est à déplorer.
Un accident de la circulation a eu lieu vendredi dernier, non loin de Mundemba.
Les victimes sont des militaires du Bataillon d’intervention rapide (Bir) partis de Kumba aux premières heures de la journée pour mener une mission de reconnaissance. Bilan : deux soldats blessés.
Ceux-ci ont, dans un premier temps, été transférés à Mundemba où les premiers soins leur ont été prodigués. Ils ont ensuite été transportés samedi, à bord d’un hélicoptère militaire, vers une destination inconnue pour des soins adaptés.
Cet accident n’est pas le fait de quelques attaques, informent certaines sources sur place. Ce, même si des tensions persistent entre forces de sécurité et de défense et des assaillants dans la zone Kumba – Kwa-Kwa – Mundemba. La circulation y est coupée depuis près d’une semaine. Selon certaines sources, des individus armés tapis dans des brousses attaquent des véhicules, notamment ceux appartenant à l’armée camerounaise.
Des affrontements avaient eu lieu dans la localité de Kwa-Kwa le 17 janvier dernier entre des militaires et des assaillants qui avaient pris d’assaut quatre postes de contrôle routier. Le trafic s’en était également trouvé fortement perturbé, aucun véhicule ne pouvant traverser Kwa-Kwa vers les localités voisines.
Mundemba is in Ndian Division.
Ndian Division is the source of the liquid gold used by LRC to develop towns east of the mungo.
That having been said,
It is evident that the revenue from Ndian oil is hardly or never ploughed back to Ndian.
In recent months, President Biya has been moving here and there, in erstwhile East Cameroon, launching grand projects for his grand realisation towards his Vision 2035.
But, as it stands, nothing is being heard of similar if not bigger projects in Ndian Division.
The network of roads in Ndian has deteriorated over the years and now poses grave danger to motorists.The roads in Ndian are crumbling faster than they can be fixed by the councils.The councils in Ndian are literally bankrupt.
The accident of the Bir comes as no surprise
To those who kill innocent Civilians, accidents will always happen.What goes round comes round. Even those who syphon and hide Cameroons money in foreign banks, those who tell lies, those who do not not see the need for good transportation and other infrastructures that could speed the country’s development, and those who are determined to rig elections and maintain the wicked Biya’s regime in power, will someday ( or the relations or friends), suffer the accidents and untimely deaths numerous Cameroonians are passing through. God is a wonderful Mathematician.
I cursed them yesterday and it has started today.
That was fast. I reiterate the curses therefore:
To all those raining death and underdevelopment unto southern Cameroons, I curse you all. May you be stricken with seven score more trouble than you have wrought on our innocent brethren.
May it come to pass.