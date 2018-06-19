Home / Français / Deux militants du parti au pouvoir tués à Batibo

Deux militants du parti au pouvoir tués à Batibo

June 19, 2018 13 Comments

africanews | Un couple de militants du parti au pouvoir, le Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais, RDPC, a été tué à Batibo dans le Nord-ouest, l’une des deux régions anglophones du Cameroun.

Issa Tchiroma, porte-parole du gouvernement, a déclaré qu’ils ont été abattus par les séparatistes à cause de leur militantisme. Les deux époux ayant refusé de boycotter la fête nationale du 20 mai.

Affirmation rejetée par les sécessionnistes, qui accusent l’armée camerounaise d‘être responsable de cet assassinat.

Cet incident survient quelques jours après la publication d’un rapport d’Amnesty international, qui accuse les forces de sécurité camerounaises de tueries, de tortures et d’arrestations arbitraires. Accusations rejetées par le gouvernement.

Les régions du Nord-ouest et du sud-ouest, secouées par une vague de violence depuis fin 2016, représentent environ 20% de la population camerounaise.

13 comments

  1. Mbappe
    June 19, 2018 at 03:43

    This is worst that in Cambodia under polpot.
    No other views are tolerated.
    There no way this stupid idea will prevail.
    Kamerun will remain ONE

    • Mbappe
      June 19, 2018 at 03:43

      Read:
      This is worst than in Cambodia.

      • Cardinal
        June 19, 2018 at 19:36

        I have never thought these type of barbaric act can happen in Cameroon, we should all respect each other’s political views or affiliations. We are all humans and should learn how to accept our differences and live happily with each other.

  2. Epée Dipanda
    June 19, 2018 at 05:10

    And you “use less” one and indivisible view is not ONE view isn’t it?
    How ironical.
    Anyway Ambazonia must be free. This couple I am convinced we’re ki ll ed by government infiltrators.
    ICC is waiting for all of them.
    Ambazonia must be free.
    I find Larepublique quite silly at times. Every passing month makes a complete breakaway more likely, I am stunned they don’t under stand this.

  3. bamendaboy
    June 19, 2018 at 05:30

    WHO CARES ABOUT ICC ITS ONLY AMBASONIA

  4. MVOMEKA
    June 19, 2018 at 08:01

    **** BREAKING NEWS ****

    Mayor Ekema Patrick has escaped with his family to Yaounde in LRC.
    Buea in SC is very unsafe for him

    DICTATOR BIYA’S SH*THOLE UNWINNABLE WAR CONTINUES……

  5. Colby
    June 19, 2018 at 09:05

    “The recent killings in Menka-pinyim of innocent unarmed civilians shows the total disregard of human life and growing human pleight in the North West South West regions of Cameroon” (Akere Muna Presidential candidate 2018).

  6. KONGOSA
    June 19, 2018 at 10:00

    So it is only CPDM political affiliation that should be tolerated .Ambasonian political affiliation should not be tolerated in CPDM’s one and indivisible LRC.Any CPDM traitor in Ambasonia should be slaughtered.

    • Epée Dipanda
      June 19, 2018 at 12:35

      Kongossa please avoid asking for innocent people to be killed.
      Being a member of CPDM is not a crime, it may be unwise but it certainly is not a crime
      Self Defence yes, after all, Wata na Wata

  7. Biko
    June 19, 2018 at 12:45

    In Cambodia- there was a strategy put in place to restore peace..The military realized that military brutality was not the key and did put measures in place ..Today you can go to Cambodia and be safe..
    Cameroon is worse because its govern by brainless people..People who keep using big words but dont have a strategy in place to solve the problems that started 2 years ago..Its not just talking on social media that cameroon is one and indivisible..Its not about calling people terrorist, seccessionist and Ambazonian terrorist that a countrys problem will be solved..Its about realizing msitakes, accepting them and looking a way forward that will be of benefit to all cameroonians..
    Its kind of crazy to treat people like slaves and tell them they are cameroonians..We need action for peace now.

    • Epée Dipanda
      June 19, 2018 at 12:58

      Very correct Biko….action they say speaks louder than words.
      But who is listening? Who listens to Biafrans? Ennemis dans la maisons?
      No one so the U winnable war will continue until Ambaland is free.

  8. joshua
    June 19, 2018 at 13:42

    If the people say the two were spies, then we have to believe them, not tchiroma,
    who leaves in y`de.

