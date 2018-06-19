Deux militants du parti au pouvoir tués à Batibo

africanews | Un couple de militants du parti au pouvoir, le Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais, RDPC, a été tué à Batibo dans le Nord-ouest, l’une des deux régions anglophones du Cameroun.

Issa Tchiroma, porte-parole du gouvernement, a déclaré qu’ils ont été abattus par les séparatistes à cause de leur militantisme. Les deux époux ayant refusé de boycotter la fête nationale du 20 mai.

Affirmation rejetée par les sécessionnistes, qui accusent l’armée camerounaise d‘être responsable de cet assassinat.

Cet incident survient quelques jours après la publication d’un rapport d’Amnesty international, qui accuse les forces de sécurité camerounaises de tueries, de tortures et d’arrestations arbitraires. Accusations rejetées par le gouvernement.

Les régions du Nord-ouest et du sud-ouest, secouées par une vague de violence depuis fin 2016, représentent environ 20% de la population camerounaise.

The Minister of Communication in a release yesterday said the deceased couple in the picture below were murdered in Ambo, Batibo by "terrorists". Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said the woman was killed because of her political affiliation (she is CPDM women's leader in the area) pic.twitter.com/I95CnymJUM

