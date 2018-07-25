Devastating Floods, Landslides Bring Death in Cameroon

Yaoundé, Jul 25 (Prensa Latina | ) The populations of at least two Cameroonian cities suffer today the consequences of flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that left nearly a dozen dead, wounded and disappeared.

The official media refrain at the moment to provide data, but testimonies from the most damaged cities, Douala and Limbe, both in the southwest, ensure that several locations are isolated from the rest of the country due to landslides caused by rainfall.

Images broadcast by television news show dozens of people wading across streets in which water rises to the knees of a medium-sized adult.

Cameroon is not the exception to the strong and unexpected rains due to the vagaries of the weather and its aftermath as weeks ago Abidjan, the capital of Cote d’ Ivoire, was hit by heavy rains that forced the evacuation of more than 200 families.

The floods and avalanches are added to the tribulations of the government of the Cameroonian president, Paul Biya, pressed by confrontations with the armed militia of the English-speaking population living in the northwest and south-west of the country determined to separate both territories from the rest of the country.