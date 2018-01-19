Dialogue the ‘only path’ to resolve Cameroon Anglophone crisis: U.S.

africanews | The United States has reiterated its call for dialogue in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis tasking the government to engage aggrieved parties in the restive region.
The U.S. embassy in Yaounde were reacting to the recent deaths of two members of the Cameroon security apparatus. “We urge the Government of the Republic of Cameroon to act with restraint in response to these acts of violence.
“We continue to appeal to all sides to enter into meaningful, broad-based dialogue. Dialogue is the only path towards a resolution of legitimate grievances,” a statement issued early this week read.
The U.S. condemned the murders and sent condolences to the families of the slain officers – the Marine was killed in Ekondo-Titi (southwest) on January 14 whiles the gendarme was killed in the town of Wum (northwest) on January 15.
The deaths are a continuation of an armed attack on state security forces. President Paul Biya late last year declared war on the secessionists after four troops were killed. The number of slain troops is about a dozen with the latest incident.
The US embassy had refused to acknowledge the crisis in SC Cameroon, by limiting it`s
etoude visit message to BH. That was the last ambassador, last year.
This cry, is not straight talk. Why not cut in as big brother, like they have been doing
elsewhere?
The youths Biya fooled by telling them that they are the leaders of tomorrow, are now
his target group to eliminate and as many as posible before anyone knows.
Goodluck Mr. Biya.
For past 35 years we have heard the same story, That the Youths are the Leaders of Tomorrow. Thoes youths are now 40 or 50 year old Men and Leaders are still the same ones from Yesterday!
The death of soldiers and police men is unfortunate but reportedly committed in self-defence by otherwise peaceful citizens drawn into violence by forced annexation of their fatherland and imperialism by Yde.. It is the Biya government that ran away from negotiations, turned tables, arrested leaders and sent in security forces. That was a monumental blunder by old men more in power than in office.
In a CIA memo dated 1986 on social media, the US Embassy actually warned that unless the Biya regime backed off its assimilationist policies dubbed national integration, the Anglophones would arm and fight to get their country Southern Cameroons back.
In response to violence, indifference and intransigence by the Biya government, Anglophones are now on tract to make Ambazonia a reality.