Difficile reprise des cours dans les écoles anglophones au Cameroun [+vidéo : ]

Au Cameroun, les salles de classe des établissements anglophones restent quasiment vides. Plusieurs syndicats appellent à la poursuite des opérations “villes mortes” pour protester contre le pouvoir central, francophone. Reportage.
Le mot d’ordre du gouvernement camerounais, qui avait appelé à la reprise des cours, est resté lettre morte au lycée de Tiko, dans l’ouest du pays. Seule une cinquantaine d’élèves sur 2 700 sont venus en cours, ont constaté les envoyés spéciaux de France 24, Marcel Amoko et Zigoto Tchaya.
Leur reportage montre que l’opération “villes mortes” lancée par plusieurs organisations de la société civile anglophone rencontre un large écho. La présence de policiers en civil aux abords de l’établissement pour protéger les élèves et professeurs n’aura pas suffi à mettre fin au mouvement de grève.
Depuis novembre, la minorité anglophone du Cameroun – environ 20 % de la population totale du pays estimée à 22 millions d’habitants – manifeste contre le pouvoir central, s’estimant marginalisée. Les modérés exigent le retour au fédéralisme, alors que des radicaux prônent la partition du pays. Yaoundé n’est favorable à aucune de ces options.
Avec AFP
@Colby
Pygmie is an ethnic group under francophones (La Republique du Cameroun),same as the orokos,the people of ndian are an ethnic group under anglophones(southern cameroon) ,where petrol is coming from. Have u heard that it is the oroko people from ndian that are fighting?if it is not the oroko people from ndian alone that are fighting,why then are u asking the pygmie that is an ethnic group under francophones to fight?
It is the entire anglophones(southern cameroonians), fighting against the francophone beti ewondo regime,that have denied them their rights to citizenship despite the fact that,that same beti ewondo regime in Yaounde is exploting their resources.
So,stop pretending as if u do not know what this is all about.
Bla bla bla….pygmies should also set the country ablaze….Go and ask them to do it..Nobody is stoping them.Becos they are not doing it,does not mean anglophones should’nt…….
Bravo Kongoss… !! so you finally acknowledged that Anglos are fighting francophones whereas they have been lying that they have no problem with francophones you see how hypocrites are dishonest are you people and this is the resentment of all forumers here which is wrong. I have said before that both communities were subject to frustration therefore they should work hands to hands in other to improve their living together by setting up a common platform to oust all these corrupt thieves through polls if that happened in the U.S.why not in Cameroon?