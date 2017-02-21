Digital Economy: Government honours excellence

The Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng has awarded certificates of recognition to some Cameroonians who excelled in international competitions in the domain of Information and Communication Technologies, ICTs.

The special event organised in Yaounde this Monday 20th February 2017 honoured exceptional talents in digital economy and relayed government’s interest in the sector.

The laureats are;

– Seventeen year old Nji Collins, upper sixth student in GBHS Bamenda, 2016 winner of Google Code-in Change. He is first African and first black to win the tittle.

– Habsatou Nadia Kalkaba, 35 years winner of 2016 Seed Grant Award; a project that gives hope to displaced children in Cameroon.

– Angels Tech of Africa, a group of five young Cameroonian girls aged between 13 and 16 . Winners of 2016 Technovations Honourable Mentions with their mobile application, “nature gift.

Apart from the certificates the laureats were offered laptops and gadgets to facilitate research in the domain of ICTs.

They have also been scheduled to meet the CEO of Google in the very near future.

On the occasion, the MINPOSTEL boss praised the brilliant young boy and girls for their skills saying that their input in the domain of digitalisation, has given more exposure to Cameroon.

Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng indicated that the certificate award will henceforth be a yearly event.

An event which she argues, could serve as encouragement at a time when the world is increasingly interconnected by digital technology.

The Minister of Communication, Minister of Secondary Education and the Resident Representative of the African Institute of Computer Sciences were in attendance.

