Dockers strike in Cameroon holds up exports

About 200 striking dockworkers have frozen activity at Cameroon’s main port in Douala as part of a dispute over pay and conditions.

The action was prompted by the death of a dockworker who strikers say was disadvantaged by insufficient health insurance, despite workers contributing a monthly insurance premium out of their wages.

Cameroon exported about 24,500 tonnes of coffee in the last season, and there are currently 12 tonnes being held up on the port as part of the protests.

The political situation in the central African nation has become febrile recently as it gears up for a general election next year, with protests mounting against President Paul Biya’s 35-year rule.

Global Coffee Report