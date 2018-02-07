Donné pour comateux, Paul Biya rentre triomphalement à Yaoundé

APAnews | APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Donné pour comateux quatre jours plus tôt le chef de l’État camerounais, Paul Biya, a regagné lundi en fin d’après-midi la capitale du pays, Yaoundé, sous forte escorte sécuritaire, a constaté APA sur place.
Au milieu d’un cortège d’une trentaine de véhicules, pour la plupart de la Garde présidentielle, confortablement installé sur la banquette arrière de sa limousine en compagnie de son épouse, Chantal, il a, au niveau du centre-ville, passé une main discrète à travers la vitre baissée pour adresser un salut aux nombreux piétons bloqués sur les trottoirs.
Depuis vendredi dernier, les réseaux sociaux ont abondamment relayé une information, dont personne ne situe la source, ont fait état de l’évacuation, par avion médicalisé «pour l’Europe», de Paul Biya qu’on disait alors «dans un état critique».
Selon des recherches électroniques effectuées par APA, l’origine de l’«information» émane du Collectif des organisations démocratiques et patriotiques des Camerounais de la diaspora (CODE), qui regroupe plusieurs activistes du pays résidant en Belgique et aux États-Unis.
La même folle rumeur, qui a par ailleurs soulevé une vague d’euphorie auprès de ses détracteurs, précisait que la famille présidentielle avait, elle aussi, dans la panique, quitté le pays avec d’imposantes valises remplies de fonds pour une destination inconnue.
En juin 2004, rappelle-t-on, le même type d’annonce avait déjà visé Paul Biya, cette fois donné pour mort et, de retour dans la capitale, le président de la République avait ainsi ironisé, devant les caméras de la télévision à capitaux publics et en direction de ses détracteurs : «J’étais en visite privée en Europe. J’ai appris comme tout le monde que j’étais mort. Il paraît qu’il y en a qui s’intéressent à mes funérailles. Eh bien, dites-leur que je leur donne rendez-vous dans une vingtaine d’années. Que ceux qui veulent me précipiter s’habituent à me voir encore pour longtemps.»
“… Paul Biya rentre triomphalement à Yaoundé” ???
WONDERS SHALL NEVER END
Are you disappointed?
sorry for Cameroonians how many people will he kill this time?
Extremely disappointed I thought by now he is sodomizing you and your mom in hell. What a day .
Sautes et calles en l’air for wishing one’s death.
I don’t give a rat about BIYA as an individual.
I am against the system of governance in place, but will not wish him death.
You illuninaties are not able to grasp the difference.
Shame on all of you ambazombians
@Mvomeka aka ANGLOPHONE. changing sceen name is not enough to run from the truth. You first brought the death of Biya here as you propagate FAKE NEWS HERE & YOUR MENTOR @DINGA NEVER CONTRADICT YOUR LIES. WE ARE STILL EXPECTING WHAT YOU PROMISED AFTER 5th FEBRUARY. THE PEOPLE YOU ARE SENDING THEIR CHILDREN TO DEATH TODAY WILL TURN BACK TO YOU TOMORROW. JUST AS DR OJONG AKWANGA WHO LEFT HIS CHILD (having the age to fight) IN CALABAR TO TAKE CARE OF HIS HOTEL (Doris Hotel) & HIS TWO KIDS SCHOOLING IN YAOUNDE WHILE SENDING OTHERS TO TO BE KILLED. YOU enjoy German nationality with equal right as OSTROGHOTHS & co ( other german indigenous people) but cal some people who do not share your views “children of maquizards”. your kids are going to school while you want others to stay away from school, etc… I don’t need to use big grammar because neither Biya nor @John Dinga’s grammar can help KAMERUN.
One mystery solved, now the other – Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and Co.
Dialogue needs live persons, not dead ones.
This time we need Paul Biya , even I don’t agree with his government.
Les lézards et les crocodiles se ressemblent mais ne sont pas pareils!
#Comprennequipourra.
Anything the dictator does they clap. He fakes his death they clap, he kills his wife they clap, he forces his children into Enam, they clap, he appoints his niece and nephews to run state parastatals they clap. He jails political reformers, they clap, he releases them, they clap, he silence opposition in the parliament they clap, he bribes boko haram they clap, he sends the entire cabinet to Kodengui they clap, he uses treasury money to fund his expensive vacation they clap, he dashes to switzerland and stay on life support for 2 weeks changing his cancerous blood they clap, he rigs another election at the age of 85 they clap, he chases refugees into their safety killing them and abusing international law they clap. The only common thing amongst them is that they clap at his every move.
Paul Biya toujours chaud-gars kikiki !!!!
@ Ambablood
I wish you were wrong! And yes, there will be a lot of clapping for the privilege to again see the head of state and commander of the armed forces and chief Magistrate of the republic. What next? Sign a decree to show the nation Julius Ayuk Tabe and the others.
As-tu pris tes médicaments Mon frère le chemin est encore long !!!
Paul Biya le meilleur…je te donne ma femme kan tu veux..chad gars!
we need to start sending Kamerunians to occupy lands in the SW/NW..the “Anglofools” have left to where they come from lol….England right? or Nigeria?
You are late many of your fellow countrymen ran to our villages during the maquisard days.
It will not be the first time.
We will always know how to throw you out
You choose to be a slave forever…You have slaves blood and will remain a slave forever…after we take over this country from your master…you will still be a slave under us because you don’t know better…look around you now in cameroon your peoples are slaves to us..either by money…knowledges or dignity ….whie we fighting your master you are behind doing what slaves do..traitors….WE CREATED AFRIQUE MEDIA TO FREE YOU MENTALLY
Keep dreaming as Buea becomes clearer.
Tcheiii this man no go die massa ??
Lol..
Ghost in Human skin!
He has to see the end of what he declared – war.
PAUL BIYA CAMEROOOOOOON!!!!!
This pic and story are fond. Fake to fake a presidential 11th feb message. NOT TRUE.