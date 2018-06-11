Douala Grand Mall construction under way in Cameroon

Creamer Media’s Engineering News | Raubex Renovo, a subsidiary of JSE-listed turnkey solutions provider Raubex, is building a shopping mall, complete with convention centre and cinemas, in Douala, Cameroon, which is aimed for completion by end-2019.

The €45-million Douala Grand Mall is part of a larger development that will include a five-star hotel, offices and residential apartments.

“The mall and convention centre signals to the world that Cameroon is on the move, and is attracting more visitors for business and leisure,” says Raubex Renovo development manager Matthuys Serfontein.

When complete, the mall will reportedly be Central Africa’s largest mall, with a built floor area of 25 600 m2, comprising 18 732 m2 of lettable retail on two levels, as well as an underground basement for parking.

The mall is in the vicinity of the international airport, ensuring a primary catchment of about 1.5-million people.

The ground floor of the mall will have 14 160 m2 of retail space, while the first floor will offer 11 520 m2 of space.

With Raubex Renovo’s decades of experience in large hospitality and retail projects across Africa, the company’s capabilities are fitting for this project, encompassing full project development, with professional engineering, and architectural and design services.

The earthworks for the mall began in January and handover is scheduled for November 2019.