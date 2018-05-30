Douala port’s net profit fell by 50% in 2017

Business in Cameroon During the 2017 fiscal year, Douala autonomous port realized a net benefit of CFA455.5 million. This was announced in a statement published after a meeting of the administrative board on May 24, 2018.
Compared to the CFA940.5 million realized in the previous fiscal year, this represents a drop by about 50%. According to the port’s director Cyrus Ngo’o, this is due to the economic environment and to the lack of fluidity inside the port.
Indeed, on May 28, 2018, the director revealed that the port was initially built to handle about 7 million tons of goods but nowadays, it handles more than 11 million tons annualy. Meanwhile since it was built, in 1980, there has not been any major investment to increase its capacity.
To boost the port’s performance, Cyrus Ngo’o announces an ambitious investment program this year, to fluidify the traffic. In the framework of that programme, the port authorities will remove shipwrecks from the dock of the fishing port, acquire a new 3,000 cubic meters dredge and renovate the dredge Chantal Biya. They will also increase the port capacity by building a 750 meter dock at Bonaberi and a dolphin for oil ships.
Douala should not be the main port in that country. Natural ports in Limbe should have priority but no…on aime trop les Anglos … UN port à Limbe va deranger leur tranquillité…
It is indeed sad to know that what most developed countries wishes to have is more opportunities for development and yet cameroon seems to think k otherwise. With a natural seaport in limbe geographically located to the region and size as well as capacity to sustain most of West African countries yet Paul biya’s hate for anglophones will not allow him see pass anything good in AMBALAND.
It is rather unfortunate that francophones are as short cited as their illiterate master.We thanks God for the new course of action and I’m extremely excited to finally see anglophones writing the last chapter in Paul biya’s life.GRACIAS
This is a stupide assessment of the fall in revenue. If the port handles 11 millions tons of goods in 2017, just like in 2016, what is then the cause of 50% loss in profits? The reporter is saying that, revenue is the same compered to last year, but profit is down 50%. Did the port authorities carry out some capital investment that dipped into the profits? Did someone steal the money?
My assessment is that there is a drop in revenue and profits, due to the crisis going on in the Anglophone Regions of Cameroon. The Angphone Regions are among the biggest consumption areas in Cameroon and trade has almost grounded in these regions. Furthermore, the Mamfe border post and other smaller border posts in Anglophone Cameroon report their revenue under Douala Port and currently there is