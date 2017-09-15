Home / Français / Douala: une maman tuée par balle au Marché Nyala Château [+vidéo]

Douala: une maman tuée par balle au Marché Nyala Château [+vidéo]

3 hours ago

Drame au Marché Nyala château à Douala .Une maman tranquillement assise derrière son comptoir, décède après avoir reçu une balle perdue.

One comment

  1. Nikov
    23 mins ago at 15:32

    Are we to be concerned about this when people are out there burning our country flag in foreign lands as if we are just another banana republic under siege by a brutal dictator? BIR needs to teach those flag burners a lesson on respect for the flag

