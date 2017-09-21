Douala-Yaoundé road rehabilitation to cost 47b fCFA

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Rehabilitation of the Douala-Yaoundé road linking the main economic and political metropolitan areas of Cameroon requires an investment of 47 billion CFA.

This will allow replacing the metal nozzles with concrete scuppers, the Ministry of Public Works (MINTP) said Thursday.

According to a study by the Directorate of Infrastructure Works (DGTI) at the Ministry of Public Works, 309 nozzles should be replaced to stop the gradual deterioration of the road.

“Traffic on this road has increased considerably. We must not forget that we are the gateway to several countries of the hinterland. We have a lot of heavy goods vehicles on this Yaoundé-Douala road. We are currently carrying out technical studies for the rehabilitation of the heavy axis. We have already scheduled rehabilitation for the Yaoundé-Bafoussam axis,” said a DGTI official.

The 243-kilometer-long road, constructed more than three decades ago, is under tremendous traffic, serving not only the two most important cities of the country, but also the Central African Republic and Chad, two hinterland countries, for which 80 percent of exports and imports pass through the port of Douala.

In recent months, the number of nozzles cracking under the weight of age and traffic has increased so much so that traffic between the two metropolitan areas has been temporarily interrupted.

At the beginning of the week, it was in the locality of Ebombè in the Littoral region that caused the disruption of activities on this axis, following the collapse of a nozzle.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works has a programme targeting the work to be done, and expected to cost 47 billion CFA, of which 10 billion were mobilized during this year, the MINTP announced.

APAnews