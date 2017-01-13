Home / English / Draw for 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers

The draw for the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers was made in Libreville on Thursday.

Preliminary round:

Sao Tome e Principe v Madagascar

Comoros Islands v Mauritius

Djibouti v South Sudan

These ties will be played over two legs in March. The team named first plays at home in the opening leg.

Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome e Principe or Madagascar

Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros Islands or Mauritius

Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan

Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

Group G: Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia,

Group L: Cape Verde Islands, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

The group stage starts in June and continues on international match days in March, September, October and November 2018.

The winners of each group will join hosts Cameroon in the tournament finals along with the best three runners-up.

One comment

  1. Brown Sugar ( Abuja )
    January 13, 2017 at 23:43

    Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

    I hope this time we get it right, this is a pay back time for South Africa. We cant afford to miss 2019 AFCON in Cameroon, our Ladies just proof to all that Cameroon is a fruitful ground for any Naija team.

