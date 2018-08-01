Dutch wood company Wijma ceases activities in Southwest-Cameroon

IHB | Due to the intensified conflict between opposing parties and security forces in Cameroon’s North and Southwest provinces, Dutch wood processing and trading company Wijma Kampen B.V. had to cease the activities of its subsidiary CAFECO that operates a sawmill and forest operations in Southwest-Cameroon. The company is dormant at the moment.

As Wijma states it is not possible to perceive when peace in this region will be sufficiently restored. As a procedural consequence the current FSC® certificate has also been made dormant, until operations can be resumed.

Wijma Kampen B.V. notes that it remains a supplier of FSC® certified hardwoods from stock, and other sources.

The Wijma sawmill CFK (Bidou) in the south of Cameroon will increase production at the beginning of next month to assist with the resulting reduction in timber flow of timbers like Azobé (Ekki) that the political conflict has caused.