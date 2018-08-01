Dutch wood company Wijma ceases activities in Southwest-Cameroon

IHB | Due to the intensified conflict between opposing parties and security forces in Cameroon’s North and Southwest provinces, Dutch wood processing and trading company Wijma Kampen B.V. had to cease the activities of its subsidiary CAFECO that operates a sawmill and forest operations in Southwest-Cameroon. The company is dormant at the moment.
As Wijma states it is not possible to perceive when peace in this region will be sufficiently restored. As a procedural consequence the current FSC® certificate has also been made dormant, until operations can be resumed.
Wijma Kampen B.V. notes that it remains a supplier of FSC® certified hardwoods from stock, and other sources.
The Wijma sawmill CFK (Bidou) in the south of Cameroon will increase production at the beginning of next month to assist with the resulting reduction in timber flow of timbers like Azobé (Ekki) that the political conflict has caused.
Hopefully the subsidiary’s funds are secure in the vaults of local banks unlike the CDC whose GM Njie complains of Ambazonian fighters having carted away 30,000,000,000 CFA worth of workers’ money.
Cameroonians must begin to learn from their mistakes as well as the mistakes of others. After Health Minister, Andre Mama Fouda claimed to have been robbed of 555,000,000 CFA Francs stored in his attic, others should have learned the lesson that official money belongs in the treasury or the bank.
japanse military and economic strategist kenichi ohmae repeated time and again in his book,the mind of the strategist,business planning for competitive advantage that whether a country has natural resources or not,is not a reason for it not to prosper economically.infact he makes a very pertinent observation that natural resources creat a dependent mentality in countries that posses them.he uses malaysia to prove his point,stating not untill malaysia moved from selling natural resources to the manufacturing sector did it make significant economic progress.infact its per capital income multiplied by more than ten times.
this is to say that if we can not setup an industry to produce papper,toilet tissue from our wood.then it is of no good to us.
infact we aught to cut down all the forest so dear to our strategic oppenents,and plant trees that can be used in the paper industry.today there exist tree varaities that take only 18 months to harvest from the day of planting.this is without an irrigation system in tropical regions like our continent.but if there is a steady irrigation system,it will take highest 15 months.this trees will guarantee a steady source of raw materials for a vibrant paper making industry.instead of importing paper,books,toilet tissue we shall become exporters.with a minimum of 100.000 dollars,it is possible to purchase and install all machines necessary to transform wood to finished pepper.another obstacle is energy,but a small turbine installed under a small fall will be enough.
later i will explain the strategy behind the propaganda spread by our strategic opponents that the african forest must be protected at all cost.if not there will be no air for humanity to breath in few years.you shall appreciate the shear brilliances behind such a well thought stratergy.