Germany topped Group B to set up a last four meeting with Mexico at the same venue on Thursday after the first global goals for Kerem Demirbay and Timo Werner, who got two. The semi-finals of the Confederations Cup are set, after Germany cruised to 3-1 win over Cameroon and Chile drew with Australia, 1-1.

2017 Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon have been knocked out of the Confederations Cup after losing to Germany 3-1 on Sunday. Vincent Aboubakar found the net with a glancing header with 10 minutes remaining, but Werner restored Germany’s two-goal lead to ensure their first-place position in the group. Cameroonian defender Ernest Mabouka got a red card in the 64th minute and Timo Werner scored Germany’s second goal just three minutes later.

Two-goal hero Werner conceded the red card had been a factor as the 21-year-old struck moments later to double Germany’s lead with Cameroon still puzzled by the incident. He is in the company of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mate Lars Stindl, whose place Werner took in Germany’s starting line-up against Cameroon.

Cameroon head out of the tournament finishing bottom of the group and having claimed a solitary point thanks to their opening game draw against Australia, but boss Hugo Broos will reflect on a tournament at which his side showed promise in many aspects, but ultimately lacked the quality and cutting edge to overcome their opponents.

By securing top spot in Group B, the world champions will now stay in the Black Sea resort of Sochi and play Mexico on Thursday. Can is one of three players of Turkish origin at the tournament – the others being Kerem Demirbay of Germany and Aziz Behich of Australia. “We wanted to get out of the group and we haven’t, so we are disappointed”, said Postecoglou. The Australians had shocked the Chileans when they scored in the 42nd minute.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner was the star man for Germany on Sunday – and Tottenham fans have urged their club to move for him in the summer transfer window. “We’ve now got a better idea of where we stand, which will help us come back stronger next year and target the World Cup with a lot more going for us”, said Moukandjo.

Chile hit back with sub Martin Rodriguez’s first goal for his country. “I think this is something for the referee”. But their hopes of a comeback were effectively extinguished when Mabouka was eventually dismissed for a unsafe challenge on Can, referee Wilmar Roldan first booking Siani and then producing a red card for the midfielder before reviewing the footage a second time on the protests of Cameroon players.

Newburgh Gazette