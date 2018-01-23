Ease of visa procedures for Cameroonians who wish to travel to Senegal

Business in Cameroon | Cameroonians now benefit from facilitations to set foot in Senegal. This was revealed to representatives of airline companies (Air Côte d’Ivoire, Asky, Camair-Co) on January 15, 2018, in Douala by the honorary council of Senegal in Cameroon.

“The presentation of entry visas at departure is no more a prerequisite for Cameroonians heading to Senegal”, the honorary council explained. It also indicated that to ease visa procedures, a system will be put in place to at Blaise Diagne international airport in order to handle visa requests on arrival.

Before these facilitations, Cameroonians who wish to travel to Senegal had to request a visa at the embassy in Cameroon. A single-entry visa for a 30-day stay costs $100 (about CFA50,000) .