Journal du Cameroun | Steve Loic, a young student in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon has died from serious lashing from his parents, state broadcaster CRTV, said on Tuesday.

According to the report, his parents wanted to simply punish him for using money meant for his examination registration. After discovering Loic had lied to them, his father whose name Journal du Cameroun got as Paulin lashed out blows of anger on him, beating him to death.

Steve Loïc’ s mother, Carine said, the young Loic equally had issues with drugs. “Loic was using Tramadol and smoking Indian hemp”.

Loic was taken to hospital after the attack but passed away due to the severe injuries he sustained.