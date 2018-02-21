Ebolowa: Father beats son to death for ‘eating’ exam fees

Journal du Cameroun | Steve Loic, a young student in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon has died from serious lashing from his parents, state broadcaster CRTV, said on Tuesday.
According to the report, his parents wanted to simply punish him for using money meant for his examination registration. After discovering Loic had lied to them, his father whose name Journal du Cameroun got as Paulin lashed out blows of anger on him, beating him to death.
Steve Loïc’ s mother, Carine said, the young Loic equally had issues with drugs. “Loic was using Tramadol and smoking Indian hemp”.
Loic was taken to hospital after the attack but passed away due to the severe injuries he sustained.
ooh lord. all this brutality should stop ,the government of LR should take the case of child abused seriously. it keep happening again and again. what is the world turning too. PEACE
At first I thought it was just an unfortunate and random incident. Then it dawned on me that this sad story occurred in Ebolowa with its indigenous Beti cannibalistic savages. I won’t be surprised if it turns out that the parents of the young man intended to use him as meat for one of their insipid delicacies.
A little investigation will reveal that its this sort of people whose only aptitude is brutality that a shipped into the army. Common! Kill a son that went astray yet worshipping those siphoning treasury funds fir personal aggrandizement like the Mvomeka runway, Chantal Biya’s shopping spree etc etc. What is wrong with this people?
Sad!
Physical child abuse is a serious issue in the African continent in particular,and in black families in general.
You can’t beat some sens into a child. There are many other ways to correct/ punish a child.
If you have anger issues or other problems, don’t make yours or someone else child pay for it.
If you can beat a child to death, you can also drag students through mud and rape the female ones! This is what five minutes of madness every day does.
Legislation against such things takes a backseat as elected representatives spend time on their allowances or blocking individual member bills.
There is a problem with Ebolowa isn’t it?
Nothing can stop people working for the protection of their identity.
A terrorist Larepublique government will never overcome people fighting for their identity