EDF signs 420MW hydro construction deal with Cameroon

On Tuesday, an agreement was signed between the French power utility Electricite de France (EDF) and the government of Cameroon for the construction of a hydroelectric power facility.

Fox Business news reported that the $1.23 billion Nachtigal power plant will be constructed 65 kilometers northeast of the country’s capital Yaounde.

The agreement states that the plant will be completed by 2022.

EDF driving increased output

“This is a major step leading toward the government’s plan to triple electricity production by 2025,” Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Basile Atangana Kouna, said.

He added: “construction work will start by November this year.”

Media noted that prior to signing the agreement, Jean Bernard Levy, CEO and chairman of EDF, held a discussion with Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, whom he said was “upbeat” on the project.

Renewable opportunities

Earlier this year, the minister of water resources, Basile Atangana Kouna, said that the country has been focused on hydroelectricity and is now diversifying energy sources to meet growing demand. Read more…

It is reported that the country’s current total installed capacity stands at 1,292MW, the mix of energy production of Cameroon consists of 57% of hydraulic power, 21% of thermal springs in the gas, 10% of heat source to light fuel oil and 13% of heat source to heavy fuel oil.

ESI Africa