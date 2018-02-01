Ekema Monono flushed out as Registrar of GCE Board

Journal du Cameroun | After Monday, January 29, 2018, Presidential decree appointing officials of State universities and other citadel of learning in Cameroon in which the Board Chair of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) Board, Professor Peter Abety, was shown the door, education stakeholders were already extrapolating about bigger shocks at the Anglo-Saxon examination managing body.

As Prof. Abety was packing his baggage out of office, another seasoned Educationist Professor Ivo Leke Tambo was designated to step into Abety’s shoes as GCE Board Chair. Prior to his appointment Prof. Leke Tambo was the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Secondary Education. He also occupied the same post in the Ministry of Basic Education.

After the Presidential decree of January 29, loyalists of Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono in Buea celebrated that their boss, who was due retirement years back, has survived another presidential storm.

However as they were still clinging their Champaign glasses in jubilation, a ministerial tornado struck barely 48 hours later ( Wednesday, January 31,2018), sweeping Dr. Ekema Monono out of office. The now erstwhile GCE Board Registrar has been marshalling the examination outfit for close to a decade.

Ekema Monono was replaced by another experienced Educationist, Dominic Ndam Aku. The new GCE Registrar before his January 31 appointment was the Inspector General in the Ministry of Secondary Education in charge of Bilingualism.

He takes over a GCE Board plagued by numerous challenges among them is the non-payment of GCE Examiners who marked the 2017 session of the examination. He will have to quell their rage be they carry out their threat to boycott the 2018 marking session of the exams.

It would be recalled that the January 29 Presidential decree appointed Dr. Alexandre Tene Ndeffo as the Director of the Advanced School of Translators and Interpreters (ASTI) in the University of Buea. He replaces Dr. Joseph Suh Che, who goes on retirement.

Prof. Martha Tumnde, former Dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (FSMS) in the University of Buea, was promoted to Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Research, Cooperation and Relations with the Business World.

She was replaced by Professor Emmanuel Yenshu who was formerly Vice Dean in the same Faculty.

Veronique Kabeyene Beyala was appointed Director of the Higher Teachers Training College (ENS) Bertoua, while Ibrahima Farikou was appointed Dean of the newly created Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Ngaoundere.