Ekema Monono flushed out as Registrar of GCE Board

Journal du Cameroun | After Monday, January 29, 2018, Presidential decree appointing officials of State universities and other citadel of learning in Cameroon in which the Board Chair of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education (GCE) Board, Professor Peter Abety, was shown the door, education stakeholders were already extrapolating about bigger shocks at the Anglo-Saxon examination managing body.
As Prof. Abety was packing his baggage out of office, another seasoned Educationist Professor Ivo Leke Tambo was designated to step into Abety’s shoes as GCE Board Chair. Prior to his appointment Prof. Leke Tambo was the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Secondary Education. He also occupied the same post in the Ministry of Basic Education.
After the Presidential decree of January 29, loyalists of Dr. Humphrey Ekema Monono in Buea celebrated that their boss, who was due retirement years back, has survived another presidential storm.
However as they were still clinging their Champaign glasses in jubilation, a ministerial tornado struck barely 48 hours later ( Wednesday, January 31,2018), sweeping Dr. Ekema Monono out of office. The now erstwhile GCE Board Registrar has been marshalling the examination outfit for close to a decade.
Ekema Monono was replaced by another experienced Educationist, Dominic Ndam Aku. The new GCE Registrar before his January 31 appointment was the Inspector General in the Ministry of Secondary Education in charge of Bilingualism.
He takes over a GCE Board plagued by numerous challenges among them is the non-payment of GCE Examiners who marked the 2017 session of the examination. He will have to quell their rage be they carry out their threat to boycott the 2018 marking session of the exams.
It would be recalled that the January 29 Presidential decree appointed Dr. Alexandre Tene Ndeffo as the Director of the Advanced School of Translators and Interpreters (ASTI) in the University of Buea. He replaces Dr. Joseph Suh Che, who goes on retirement.
Prof. Martha Tumnde, former Dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (FSMS) in the University of Buea, was promoted to Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Research, Cooperation and Relations with the Business World.
She was replaced by Professor Emmanuel Yenshu who was formerly Vice Dean in the same Faculty.
Veronique Kabeyene Beyala was appointed Director of the Higher Teachers Training College (ENS) Bertoua, while Ibrahima Farikou was appointed Dean of the newly created Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Ngaoundere.
EXCELLENT DECISION.
Monono aided and abetted the desecration of the GCE by BIYA’s ISLANOF EVIL.
Now he has been thrown out by the same LRC.
The next victim of Biya’s ISLAND OF EVIL will be Mayor Patrick Ekema
Little crook this Monono S***, I hope all the mediocre cousins and relatives who profited from his position to be enrolled in all service are going to prop him up…the next blame would be on Biya…
It is sad what Cameroon is slowly becoming. Sacred Heart College in Douala is on fire !!! Two gendarmes have been killed in Mbingo!!!
Something very basic is missing in Cameroon.
Citizens need to humble themselves and call on a higher power to seek redemption. Imagine children whose parents took them away from the troubled areas of SW/NW to seek sanctuary in the Littoral being confronted with the same nightmare. This is worse than Sierra Leone at the hands of the RUF.
Even if the head of state were indisposed, the presidents of the National Assembly or the Senate can fill the interim and appeal for some calm and restraint. Surely there are pent-up grievances and disaffections but this is not the best way to air them. Let us not snub dialogue without a try.
Your people in paragraph three, should call on what other `higher power to seek redemption`?
Abbi, you don just forget sey Biya na dea God? They see him, take his others, see him off
on his many sojourns etc and who else should they believe in? They are not fools. We are,
because we are relying on some story `higher power to seek redemption`.
orders
No, Joshua, there is a higher authority over and above all of us. Yes, possession of the AK-47 may give a false sense of invincibility. But there is almost always a day of reckoning. Our job is to keep reminding those who forget this basic premise.